PLEASANTON, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpearMC, a leading provider of Oracle applications, technology, managed services and training, announced it has been named a Representative Vendor and the only PeopleSoft vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Professional and Managed Services.
Each year, Gartner reviews Oracle Partners such as SpearMC to help leaders in sourcing, procurement and vendor management identify the type of providers who are best suited to meet their needs. Gartner's analysis is "based upon publicly available information (Oracle) as well as from service provider websites, feedback from clients of the providers and briefings from all of the providers."
In addition to recognizing SpearMC as a Representative Vendor, the Gartner Market Guide specifically highlighted the company's upgrade to the Oracle PartnerNetwork and specializations in PeopleSoft, Oracle Cloud Platform, Hyperion and Oracle Cloud EPM.
"Being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor is an honor," says SpearMC President Marcus Bode. "This recognition reinforces our team's commitment to delivering the best Oracle and PeopleSoft cloud solutions to clients across the country."
Since 2004, Oracle Platinum Partner SpearMC has specialized in helping public sector, healthcare, non-profit and higher education institutions unlock their true potential through Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP), business intelligence (BI), enterprise performance management (EPM) and PeopleSoft solutions.
About SpearMC:
An Oracle Platinum Partner, SpearMC has been helping organizations unlock their true potential since 2004. Their deep knowledge of Oracle applications, technology, managed services and training helps consistently deliver excellent service and real ROI for their customers. Each member of SpearMC's leadership team leverages over 20 years of experience in IT and business transformation, which has translated into many years of continued growth, expanded service areas and a reputation for providing the best, most personalized service within their industry.
