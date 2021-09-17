MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami-based Specialist ID, the premier badge holder and identification accessories distributor, has once again been included in Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has made the list. Specialist ID ranks in the top 250 fastest growing companies in Florida, ranking at #196 with a 56% growth rate.
"For a lot of people, change is tough. For our team, growing like this means our entire building gets turned upside down and shaken around about every year and a half. Looking back, it's virtually unrecognizable every three years. I am amazed by our team's ability to get us on the list for the seventh year in a row. We've had very low turnover during this rapid growth which goes to show that our team is willing to grow at an individual level even faster than the company is growing. I couldn't be any more proud," said Specialist ID, Inc. founder and co-owner Patrick Barnhill.
This year's recognition is especially notable because many small businesses have struggled in light of the pandemic. Specialist ID worked with clients to provide thoughtful badge solutions that helped mitigate the spread of the virus, clarify social distancing preferences, and simplify the process of identifying vaccinated team members in offices and medical buildings. The company's innovative response to the pandemic only furthered its success, and the 56% growth rate is indicative of its continuous upward trajectory.
The Inc. 5000 list in 2021 includes companies that have grown despite the challenges of the pandemic. The companies included span industries, from staffing and retail to advertising, education, and insurance.
About Specialist ID
With lanyards, ID holders, card printing, and more, Specialist ID offers a variety of badge holders and identification products to help companies and their employees stay organized and keep track of vital materials. They don't require a minimum order, and their products are top quality, waterproof, and can be shipped around the world. Whether your company needs badges every day or for a specific event, Specialist ID offers quality products and service.
