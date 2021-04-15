MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Scott Wehage as Director of US Clinical Trials. Previously Mr. Wehage was a Clinical Project Manager for Becton Dickinson's Global Clinical Develop Department, where he oversaw clinical trials for device and IVD product development. Mr. Wehage will oversee the implementation of Specific's expanding clinical studies strategy in the US.
"We look forward to bringing Specific's Reveal Rapid AST Instrument to the US, with Scott's large-scale clinical trial experience he is ideally suited for this role," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO.
"I'm truly looking forward to working with all of the distinguished KOL sites we are contracting with for our US clinical trials," said Mr. Wehage. "Once FDA approved, I believe the Reveal will truly change the way US hospital systems manage and treat blood stream infections."
Prior to joining Specific, Mr. Wehage has worked in clinical research for over 20 years where he managed clinical trials for Becton Dickinson including a large, multisite US trial that ran for more than 4 years. Previously he was a program manager at Johns Hopkins University. Mr. Wehage has also served as President of the Baltimore Chapter of SoCRA (Society of Clinical Research Associates). He holds a Masters of Science from Johns Hopkins University.
About Specific
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new platform to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. Specific is based in Mountain View, CA.
