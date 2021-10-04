MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced it has signed multi-year reagent rental agreements with two clinical microbiology laboratories in France, marking the commercialization of Specific's transformative Reveal rapid AST instrument. These purchases come on the heels of 11 successful studies across France and England comprising over 1,400 positive blood culture samples, yielding overall accuracy of ≈97.6% and average time-to-result of about 5 hours.
Reveal's low cost, high throughput, broad menu, and small footprint are all suited to wide-spread adoption. Modular system design ensures no single point of failure, 100% uptime, and incremental adoption by hospitals of any size. The unique Reveal Dashboard™ provides the lab easy-to-use realtime tools to monitor instrument utilization as well as trends of infection and resistance.
"Our direct teams on the ground in both France and England have seen a great deal of momentum for evaluation and now adoption for clinical use," said Dr. Paul Rhodes, CEO of Specific. "We find almost universal interest in rapid AST for blood infection, and a great deal for high-urgency isolates as well, across all the distinguished labs we visit in Europe. The need is widely recognized. Now that we have demonstrated accuracy, robustness, ease-of-use, and with the comparatively low price and high throughput we offer, these look to be the first of many conversions to clinical use. Our whole team has worked years to get to this point and is very gratified that the Reveal system will now be available to help hospital teams better-treat patients suffering from the most deadly and fast moving infections."
Specific's direct team will be broadening to Spain and other countries in Europe and the Middle East in the coming months, and will be joined by the continent-spanning commercial organization of Specific's distribution partner to continue to bring Reveals to hospitals around Europe.
About Specific
Specific Diagnostics has developed in vitro diagnostic systems based upon a unique, patented metabolomic signature technology that enables rapid detection and identification of microorganisms as they grow in culture. Its first commercial application applies this fundamental new platform to the rapid determination of antimicrobial susceptibility directly from positive blood cultures, as well as isolate dilutions. Specific is based in Mountain View, CA, with subsidiaries in Ireland, France and the UK.
For press inquiries, please contact: press@specificdx.com
Media Contact
Jeffrey Holman, Specific Diagnostics, 3176179153, jholman@specificdx.com
SOURCE Specific Diagnostics