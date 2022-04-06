A charger that hitches a no-strings-attached ride on the back of phones has finally arrived. Bold and innovative, Sparkee is an amped-up charging solution that fits the modern lifestyle and aesthetic.
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Most individuals have probably heard about a little something called wireless charging. In theory, it has been a "thing" since Nikola Tesla attempted to create a wireless power transmission by pumping out giant fields of electricity between two massive towers. He failed--but inductive charging indeed won the day and would go on to power many of our devices this century, including everybody's fav--the cellphone.
Fundamentally the science behind wireless cellphone chargers hasn't changed much throughout the years, and surprisingly--neither have the product's features and design aesthetics. Then along came Sparkee--the new "it-girl" of wireless charging.
Created by product ideator Kyla Wilkinson, Sparkee, quite frankly, dares to be what every other wireless charger has failed to be: fun, bold, bright, communal, and most of all, innovative. A common thought is why wireless chargers are not actually wireless. Kyla saw it, too--then decided to do something about it and started working with Speck Design (speckdesign.com), the product design house behind the Pop Socket.
The idea, like the execution, is artfully simple. A charging station that plugs into the wall with a detachable "puck" that magnetically attaches to the back of a phone case or phone. And guess what? That puck charges phones-- sans wire--for reals. This means gone are the days of pacing around tethered to the wall--"wirelessly charging" a phone--when all that is needed are a few bars to get through.
Most endearing of all, a user can lend a charge to a friend! Out at brunch, cruising in the car, or hiking in the hills, Sparkee hops on any type of phone for a little super-charged joy ride. The concept makes so much sense; once heard, it's almost hard to puzzle out: a. why chargers were ever referred to as wireless? And b. why has no one thought of this before? (Answers: a. good marketing b. because Kyla is a visionary)
Equally as hard to unsee and "un-desire" are the ultra-cool colors this ingenious gadget comes in: a posh pink, a bold blue, and a yellow ochre that will sell out--bet. "I wanted to introduce a new way of charging & make things more fun and convenient," said product creator Kyla Wilkinson. And that's precisely what she did with her undeniably cute, legitimately wireless, 100% innovative phone charger: Sparkee. Tesla would be proud. (And he'd probably buy the Ochre)
