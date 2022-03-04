(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating at the 34th Annual Roth Conference taking place at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel - Dana Point, California, March 14-15, 2022.

To arrange a 1-on-1 with Spectra7 please email oneononerequests@roth.com or contact your ROTH sales representative. Investors may also contact Spectra7 investor relations at ir@spectra7.com to arrange a meeting.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps/Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200 

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089 

ir@spectra7.com 

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

John Mitchell

Public Relations

650-269-3043

pr@spectra7.com

 

