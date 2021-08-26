SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpecTrust, an innovator in fraud detection and mitigation, announced they will be offering previews of their flagship product, SpecTrust ROAM, at MRC in Las Vegas and Finovate Fall in New York. The company's no-code risk defense platform promises to deliver an enterprise response to attacks from fraudsters, scammers, and identity thieves by as much as 20 times faster. SpecTrust's platform allows businesses to instantly protect powerful high-trust user experiences that unlock revenue, while simultaneously slashing the technology costs and delays associated with defending against today's cybercriminals. The event demos will illustrate what sets the SpecTrust ROAM platform apart, in a special preview opportunity weeks ahead of its official launch.
"Attackers have benefited from no-code attack tools and click-to-deploy infrastructure for years. It's time for the enterprise to adopt these same methods to fight back," comments SpecTrust CEO and Co-Founder Nate Kharrl. "The explosion in digital commerce and consumer fintech businesses have created a wealth of opportunities for cybercriminals. We built SpecTrust ROAM to unify people, data, and tools so that businesses could get ahead, and stay ahead, in the fight against cybercrime. We're really excited to show people how SpecTrust ROAM makes it possible to achieve in minutes what used to take months."
Superb Detail—and Customer Experience
During recent beta testing, advance users of SpecTrust ROAM were already leveraging the platform to great success. Early adopters in 2020 utilized SpecTrust ROAM to achieve holiday readiness—and to do so in days instead of months—when COVID-impacted engineering teams could not keep up with key identity and fraud defense projects. Today, these businesses are easily able to manage their risk and fraud threats using SpecTrust's no-code platform, while keeping their technical staff focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences.
SpecTrust will be providing sneak peeks of its proprietary platform at select industry conferences this fall: at MRC Vegas from August 30 to September 1, FinovateFall from September 13 to September 15, and Money20/20 USA from October 25 to October 27. Contact julie [at] spec-trust [dot] com to book a private meeting with key members of SpecTrust's leadership, and to hear more about how early customers are driving immense ROI while getting ahead—and staying ahead—of their fraud and compliance needs.
About SpecTrust
SpecTrust unifies the people, data, and tools that fight fraud and identity abuse in a single no-code platform, saving millions while instantly unlocking powerful customer experiences.
Media Contact
Angela D Mitchell, SpecTrust, +1 9049828043, news@paranoidpr.com
Julie Yang, julie@spec-trust.com
SOURCE SpecTrust