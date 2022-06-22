SPEE3D today announced the launch of the Phaser nozzle – a new ultra high energy nozzle designed to work with a wider range of hard phase materials, and with a significant increase in deposition velocity. The nozzle will be revealed this week at the CSAT (Cold Spray Action Team) 2022 Conference in Worchester, Massachusetts.
WORCHESTER, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPEE3D, makers of the world's fastest metal 3D printers, today announced the launch of the SPEE3D Phaser nozzle – a new ultra high energy nozzle designed to work with a wider range of hard phase materials, and with a significant increase in deposition velocity. The nozzle will be revealed this week at the CSAT (Cold Spray Action Team) 2022 Conference in Worchester, Massachusetts.
SPEE3D's cold spray metal 3D printers are already the world's fastest, most robust, deployable additive solution to manufacture full-density, solid metal parts in just minutes. The new Phaser nozzle uses compressed air or nitrogen to deposit material four times faster than the speed of sound at much higher energy. This process achieves high particle velocity to enable more deformation of particles during the deposition process. As a result, harder materials can be made including stainless steel, titanium, high-strength aluminum, and nickel-based carbides. These materials are in addition to SPEE3D's standard copper, aluminum bronze, and aluminum materials.
"The SPEE3D PHASER nozzle is revolutionary because anyone can print what's considered 'hardier' materials, and without having to rely on helium to cold spray these materials like other nozzles," said Camilleri. "With supply chain issues continuing to delay parts for industries such as space, defense, auto racing and maritime, the Phaser nozzle can create these parts in just minutes to withstand severe conditions, high stress, immense shock loads and abrasive environments."
SPEE3D's cold spray process is high-speed, consistent, and able to produce high-quality applications every time. The technology is used worldwide and proven reliable by customers including the Australian Army, EWI, Penn State Applied Research Laboratory, and other global organizations that require fabricating parts in harsh expeditionary field environments. With the Australian Army, SPEE3D has tested and validated metal 3D printing as a military capability with the latest field trial being the longest and toughest to date taking place in remote Northern Territory, alongside exercise Koolendong.
The new SPEE3D PHASER Nozzle is available in all SPEE3D printer models now. To learn more, visit http://www.spee3d.com/phaser.
SPEE3D is the world's fastest and first deployable metal 3D printing technology. The company's award-winning, cold-spray technology is used by manufacturers and militaries around the world to produce high-quality, industrial parts on-location, faster and at a lower cost than traditional manufacturing methods. SPEE3D's technology is based on patented cold-spray technology and integrated software solutions.
For more information, visit: http://www.spee3d.com
