SPEED3D's Unique 3D Printing Technology Transforming Manufacturing and Speeding Up Supply Chain for Industries Including Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, and Defense
DETROIT, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the back of the announcement from US President Joe Biden to boost additive manufacturing through the AM Forward Program, SPEE3D – a leading supplier of the world's fastest metal 3D printers – will be showcasing technology to enable SME's to manufacture parts on-site or in the field.
SPEE3D will be at the RAPID + TCT Conference in Detroit Michigan on May 17-19 2022, displaying their cold spray 3D printed wheel for automobiles, as well as the live manufacturing of copper battery terminals. SPEE3D will be located at booth #1901, and CEO Byron Kennedy and members of the Board will attend the show, coming from the company's headquarters in Australia.
SPEE3D printers enable the most affordable and fastest metal additive manufacturing process in the world, leveraging metal cold spray technology to produce industrial quality metal parts in minutes, from anywhere. The process harnesses the power of kinetic energy, rather than relying on high-power lasers and expensive gasses, allowing metal 3D printing at normal production costs. Uniquely, SPEE3D delivers mid to large-size metal parts across industries including automotive, defense, marine, and aerospace.
President Biden's AM Forward Program aims to drive the wider adoption of 3D printing by promoting the technology to SME's to help secure their supply chains, which have suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. SPEE3D has been at the forefront of this movement, printing parts for Nissan and for the S5000 Class racing cars onsite at the 2022 Melbourne F1 Grand Prix in April. While at the RAPID + TCT conference, attendees will be able to view the first 9kg Mag Wheel Centre – a very large part by AM standards – which was printed in just 5 ½ hours.
"The RAPID + TCT Conference is the perfect venue to showcase our metal 3D printing technology to help US-based SME's with their supply chain and improve their businesses," said Byron Kennedy, SPEE3D CEO. "We are committed to helping our customers grow and succeed, and this event is a perfect opportunity for us to exhibit our solutions and make new partnerships."
