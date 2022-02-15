NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spencer McClung, Principal of Advisory Firm Three (AF3) recently announced the rebranding of the company and the launch of its new website to better highlight the firm's expertise in helping early through growth stage digital companies successfully navigate an increasingly complex business environment. AF3 helps tech CEOs and teams accelerate growth, advising them in areas such as raising capital, strategic planning, product-market fit, revenue planning, team building and aligning around key objectives. In select situations, AF3 will invest in companies it advises.
"Launching a start-up is hard -- testing the value proposition, validating the business model, identifying and understanding the customer, providing the right solutions, architecting and building a scalable platform, developing a brand and brand voice, planning operations, building a team, and raising capital," explains Spencer McClung, "effectively managing these challenges and the intersection of people, strategy and execution is crucial to business success."
"We believe there are a few core principles that drive success for digital businesses, and AF3 is uniquely positioned to help entrepreneurs build healthy high-performing teams, align them around select priorities that truly drive business, then execute with urgency and velocity needed for growth. Next to product-market fit (is the sales team crushing it? if not then the company has likely not achieved product-market fit), we help our clients with:
- People: get 'the right people on the bus', and the wrong people off. The latter is as important as the former…and we usually know early, not in months. True leaders embrace healthy conflict and swiftly make decisions to create amazing teams.
- Focus: Align your org around a few priorities. If you have one unifying priority you will get it done - if you have many 'good priorities' you will get none of them done. 'Good is the enemy of great'
- Velocity: Create a culture of urgency - increase the velocity of impact (push teams out of comfort zones): the right people will respond - it pulls teams together and creates purpose and contagious energy; the wrong people won't respond (see 'People' above; thanks Frank Slootman (Snowflake) for crystalizing much of our approach)"
Spencer McClung has been in leadership operating and strategic partnership roles at companies operating in the following spaces: creator economy (tools/platforms, marketplaces, monetization, crypto, NFTs, talent); digital media; subscription/e-commerce; and B2B SaaS. Prior to AF3, Spencer was an entrepreneur and executive in digital as EVP, Media and Partnerships at IPSY ($1bil+ revenue, the largest beauty subscription/e-commerce platform, driven by digital creators, community 25mil+, 180mil+ product reviews), where he was responsible for leading the company's media business, which included its creator community, programming/editorial studio, branded content, creative, sales/integrated marketing, business development and events businesses.
Spencer McClung also advises VC/PE groups, and provides insight throughout their fundraising and investment process, and post-investment with portfolio companies. He works with companies across the US, and sometimes internationally. Spencer lives in Nashville with his wife and two children. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BBA in Finance with honors from Texas A&M University.
About Advisory Firm Three (AF3)
AF3 provides advisory services to CEOs and their teams, to give them the tools and clarity needed to navigate the critical intersection of strategy, people and execution. AF3 helps entrepreneurs build and accelerate the growth of their companies, advising them in strategic areas such as raising capital, strategic planning, determining value proposition and product-market fit, and revenue planning. AF3 also helps business leaders find clarity around significant operational challenges, such as developing a scalable platform, expanding operations, fostering team growth and personal development, and aligning around objectives and key results. In select situations, AF3 will invest capital or advisory time in return for equity in companies, with a focus on early through growth stage digital businesses.
