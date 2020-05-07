NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightfield, today announced that it has been selected as one of Spend Matters' "50 Procurement Providers to Watch for 2020". Each year the Providers to Watch list recognizes the fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market, consisting of solution providers that continue to grow and develop innovative products for procurement leaders. Winners are independently selected by the Spend Matters analyst team, which considers factors such as growth, innovation, tech capabilities, and solution delivery.
The 2020 honorees will be publicly announced at the SIG Procurement Technology Summit taking place virtually May 11th-15th.
"This award is a testament to the incredible efforts of our team, and a marker of our shared progress toward our mission of bringing trust and transparency to the new economics of work," said Brightfield Chief Executive Officer Jesse Levin. "But it is also a great recognition of the demand we continue to see among procurement organizations for more timely, granular insight into their biggest area of spend: the unified workforce. We are grateful to the Spend Matters analysts for the time they invested in understanding and appraising the work we do day-in, day-out at Brightfield."
Changing labor demographics, evolving employment preferences, continued talent supply chain disruption and knowledge work automation are l fueling both growth, and complexity, across the contingent workforce. Brightfield's Talent Data Exchange (TDX) database now holds data on $400 billion in labor transactions annually, which procurement leaders can use to source, structure and optimize their own unified workforce.
Magnus Bergfors, VP European Research & Lead Analyst, Spend Matters, commented: "There are over 300+ core tech providers, both broader suite providers and niched specialists, that Spend Matters tracks within the procurement technology market, and close to 1,000 at the periphery. We therefore congratulate those on this year's 50/50 list, as it's becoming more and more competitive to make it!"
About Brightfield
Brightfield powers the transformation of work. Members of its Talent Data Exchange (TDX) software platform gain access to uniquely differentiated data, prescriptive business insights and recommendations about how to optimize the design and mix of their jobs, teams, pay rates, and suppliers. Talent buyers drive transformational business outcomes by improving the fillability of jobs while talent sellers improve the winability of requisitions. Located in New York, NY and Washington, DC, for more information visit www.brightfield.com
About Spend Matters – Solution Intelligence for Procurement
Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.