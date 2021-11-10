BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sphero, the industry leader in EdTech programmable robots, standards-aligned computer science curriculum, and STEAM-based educational tools, is excited to announce that indi, the most approachable, screenless learning robot for kids four and up, is an honoree on TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 list.
TIME recently revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. indi is featured on the list of education inventions.
"We are honored to be included in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021," says Paul Copioli, Sphero's CEO. "When we set out to create indi we hoped it would enact positive change on the early childhood STEM education landscape by making the foundations of programming more accessible and fun, and this recognition is further proof of its concept and our overall mission."
To assemble the 2021 list, TIME solicited nominations that were reviewed by its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Inventions were then evaluated from each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact.
See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2021
See the international cover of TIME featuring the 100 Best Inventions of 2021 here: https://bit.ly/3Ha0L3a
About Sphero indi:
indi is Sphero's most approachable learning robot for kids in PK–2nd grade. indi is driven and programmed by color, which is what sets it apart from other robots for early learners. The on-board color sensor and included color tiles provide endless opportunities to rev kids' creativity and teach valuable coding concepts, computational thinking, and problem-solving skills without the need for an app. With indi, kids can get started learning hands-on, right out of the box. Learn more at sphero.com/pages/sphero-indi.
About Sphero:
Sphero is transforming K–12 education with accessible tools that encourage exploration, imagination, and perseverance through STEAM and computer science. With the help of educators around the world, Sphero empowers learners of all backgrounds and abilities to discover their interests and passions while equipping them with the skills they need to be the world's future Changemakers. With presences in both Boulder, CO, and Greenville, TX, and remote globally-based employees, Sphero has become the market leader in EdTech solutions, loved by millions of educators, students, and parents worldwide. Learn more at sphero.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Vaden, Sphero, +1 2145343399, press@sphero.com
SOURCE Sphero