WASHINGTON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak will be providing – for free – it's basic secure chat application to any commercial or government, group or enterprise in order to assist with managing a remote workforce.
With the current global situation forcing a change to our nation's approach to remote work, we at SpiderOak feel compelled to ensure organizations communicate securely. Remote workforces present unique challenges to an organization's approach to collaboration and communications. In this day and age with regularly occurring cyber-attacks and data leaks, any organization should have the ability to securely communicate. Semaphor is a basic group and direct chat application that puts security first using end-to-end encryption and private blockchains for recording authority. We are allowing any group, from doctor's offices, to Non-Profits, to large scale enterprises the ability to take advantage of this initiative.
Semaphor is available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS with no strings attached – just free. Anyone can now go to this link: https://spideroak.com/semaphor-free/ to register and download. Semaphor comes with full documentation and training videos to get any group up and running on their own. We will also be making our support staff available to answer questions. Stay healthy, America.
Keep Calm and Work On.
About SpiderOak, Inc.: SpiderOak, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary SpiderOak Mission Systems offer tools to Commercial and Government communities which enable the creation of secure virtual enclaves. Designed to offer strict need-to-know assurances; we believe you deserve the easy, efficient deployment of SaaS solutions without compromising the security of the mission, sensitive information, or team members themselves. Built on distributed ledger (blockchain) technology. Cryptographically secure, zero-trust, compartmentalized data protection with mission-level controls, even over arbitrary networks. Enterprise controls for distributed systems is the future of security.
