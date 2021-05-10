VICTORIA, Australia, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd. (SpinifexIT), a leading provider of software solutions for SAP and SAP SuccessFactors human experience management and payroll, announced today that it has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certification for its information security management practices following an extensive independent external audit.
ISO 27001:2013 is a globally recognized set of information security standards published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) that mandates controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS).
"By achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification, SpinifexIT is showing that it is committed to following the highest global standards of information security to safeguard the information assets of our customers, employees, and our business," said Darren Souter, SpinifexIT Co-Founder and Product Architect. "The certification process has strengthened our infrastructure and processes and prepared us to better serve our customers across the globe."
The ISO 27001:2013 standard ensures that organizations have established methodologies and a framework for business and IT processes that help identify, manage, and reduce risks to the security of information. SpinifexIT's certification is an independent validation of its compliance with these internationally recognized, rigorous standards.
About SpinifexIT
SpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, you can accomplish your SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence. Whether you are just beginning your cloud HXM journey or you have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT's innovative solutions like Easy Migration, Easy Go Live, Easy Reporter, and Strato Documents will help guide you by driving operational efficiency, improving critical reporting, increasing data accuracy, and minimizing compliance risks. SpinifexIT is a certified SAP Silver Partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.
For more information, please contact:
AJ Whalen, Director of Marketing and Partner Engagement
Media Contact
AJ Whalen, SpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd., +1 (704) 779-4792, AWhalen@spinifexit.com
SpinifexIT - Press Releases, SpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd., info@spinifexit.com
SOURCE SpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd.