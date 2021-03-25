ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpinifexIT, a leading solutions provider for SAP Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors, announced the appointment of AJ Whalen as Director of Marketing and Partner Engagement. In this role, Mr. Whalen will be responsible for leading and scaling SpinifexIT's partner and customer engagement efforts as well as managing its global marketing strategies.
AJ Whalen has spent nearly 25 years working with SAP HCM and SAP SuccessFactors customers and partners as a consultant, practitioner, researcher, and marketer. He comes to SpinifexIT from Wellesley Information Services, where he served as Vice President and HCM Market Leader for SAPinsider, the world's largest community for SAP professionals. Prior to that, AJ held the position of Chief Marketing Officer for iXerv where he was responsible for the marketing strategy and execution in support of the company's SAP SuccessFactors consulting and solutions delivery globally.
"AJ is a long term respected influencer and strategist across the SAP HR ecosystem. His appointment will further broaden and optimize our strategic relationships and goto market engagement work with SAP customers and partners across the globe. A fantastic addition to our leadership team!" shares Mathew Katakis, SpinifexIT Chief Operating Officer.
Doug Harrison, SpinifexIT North America CEO adds, "I am incredibly excited that AJ has joined the SpinifexIT Team. I particularly look forward to incorporating AJ's unique HXM insights into our SAP SuccessFactors partner program. These insights will allow us to continue to innovate our cloud migration tools and provide tangible value to our partners and their clients as they move to the cloud."
AJ Whalen shares, "I am really excited to return to the SpinifexIT family. This is a globally growing organization that is committed to SAP's HXM and to giving its customers the innovation, resources, and guidance they need as they map their journey to the cloud and I am looking forward to contributing to that growth."
About SpinifexIT
SpinifexIT is an SAP partner and a leader in producing SAP-certified business process improvement solutions that help companies optimize their HR and payroll processes. This includes solutions for on-demand HR and Payroll reporting and reconciliation, document generation, payroll processing, payroll data migration, and HR shared services applications. SpinifexIT is a global company with offices in North America, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Philippines. Learn more about how SpinifexIT is helping customers on their cloud HR journey at http://www.spinifexit.com.
