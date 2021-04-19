TOTOWA, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After months of reimagining, planning, and implementation, Spiral Binding today launched a brand new SpiralBinding.com. The new site was developed with the end-user in mind and offers a premium customer experience by implementing an array of enhanced shopping, customer service and security features.
"When we set out to create a new website for Spiral Binding we made sure the customer was at the heart of each decision we made," said Douglas Nash, Spiral Binding's CEO. "It was important to make their visit easier, simpler and time-saving. The revamped site is the actualization of a commitment made to our customers and our employees to continue to invest in our foundation in order to support future growth."
Upgrading SpiralBinding.com means users can now store, manage, and pay with credit cards from within their account. A Quick-Order System has been implemented which populates items into the user's cart by simply uploading a CSV file: no more searching, browsing, changing quantities, and browsing again. The search function of the website has received a dramatic overhaul, improving accuracy, relevance and speed.
Another exciting, time-saving new feature is our Enhanced Quote System which allows customers to easily request and receive a quote, chat with a Spiral representative about the quote, and convert that quote to order all from within their account.
"Seamless-use and advanced account controls were of paramount importance when addressing our customers' needs," said Jeff McRitchie, Vice President of E-commerce. "The new site allows the creation and management of user permissions, simplified reordering, and gives customers the ability to ship using their carrier account of choice — all on a mobile-friendly platform."
About Spiral Binding LLC:
Spiral is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of a diverse line of print-finishing, graphic-arts, and presentation products and services. Spiral's highly qualified team of professionals provide solutions to match any area of need for supplies and equipment in binding, laminating, paper handling, photo finishing, and custom imprinting services. For more information, visit http://www.spiralbinding.com.
Spiral is a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital (for more information, visit http://www.hilltopprivatecapital.com) and KCB Private Equity (for more information, visit http://www.kcbm.com).
