NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spiral, the banking solution for the charitable sector, today announced $14 million in funding led by global venture group Team8 and with participation from Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, as well as leading financial executives.
Spiral will use the funds to launch a new ethical banking app that enables customers to effortlessly support any charitable cause they care about while earning attractive rates and monthly cash bonuses on their deposits. Spiral will even match their donations, up to a limit. Nonprofits can use the app to share engaging content with supporters, increase donations and collect funds without fees. The app is live and will launch to the public next quarter.
"The future belongs to socially-conscious brands that care as much about giving back to society as they do about generating profits and growth. Spiral plans to pioneer the ethical banking industry by creating a new ecosystem solution for more than 100 million charitable givers and 1.5 million non-profit businesses," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-Founder of Spiral. "Not only does Spiral make it easy and engaging for people to support causes they care about but we also financially reward them so they can personally thrive."
"People are increasingly supporting brands that align with their values," said Dan Blumenfeld, President and Co-Founder of Spiral. "And they expect a simple and effortless user experience. Spiral will offer customers both a personalized banking experience and a deeper connection to the charities they support."
The banking app for a generous nation
The United States is the world's most generous nation, according to the 10th Annual World Giving Index. The great majority of Americans—some 70-80%—donate to charities each year. In 2019 alone, that amounted to almost $450 billion.
Spiral has built a banking app that will make it easier for these Americans to do good—supported by a full range of personalized banking services and excellent customer care.
Spiral customers will enjoy:
- Up to 15x more on savings than the average bank (based upon an FDIC-determined national average and including the maximum in cash bonuses)
- Effortless giving to 1 million+ charities and nonprofits
- Donation matching of up to $150 per year
- Automatic donation reports for tax returns
- Rewards for spending, saving and giving, plus cash bonuses
- No required minimum balance
- No monthly fees for active accounts or fees for transferring money by ACH
- Spiral deposit accounts are issued by nbkc bank, Overland Park, KS, and deposits are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000
Built to help nonprofits raise donations better
Spiral also makes it easier for nonprofits to grow their support base and increase donations from existing donors.
Nonprofits that partner with Spiral can receive donations without any fees and share content directly through the app to engage supporters. The app also connects to social media, so Spiral customers can promote the causes they support and the donations they make.
Spiral's list of nonprofit partners is growing daily and includes: F4C Foundation for Climate Restoration, David Ortiz Children's Foundation, CultureForOne, HERHealthEQ, Wayuu Taya, Cerebral Palsy Research Alliance Foundation, Annie Cannon, Campaign to Keep Guns off Campus, Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore, The Forbes Funds, Games for Change, Opportunity Junction, Knock Knock Give a Sock, Backpacks for Life, and Foundation Tournesol.
Created for good people by ethical entrepreneurs
Spiral was founded by serial fintech entrepreneurs Shawn Melamed and Dan Blumenfeld.
Melamed is the former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. He also founded software company Correlix, which was acquired by TSA, and led StrikeNet to its M&A with TMX Group.
Blumenfeld is the former head of product and growth at Skype. He founded Kifi (acquired by Google) and held leadership roles at Check (acquired by Intuit) and IncrediMail (IPO).
The pair has assembled a team with deep banking and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who was recently appointed to Spiral's board.
"We're excited to back Spiral's unique vision and incredible growth potential," said Sarit Firon, Managing Partner of Team8 Capital. "Brands like Tesla, Whole Foods and Lemonade have galvanized specific demographics to become the front-runners of their industries. Spiral is on a mission to do the same in the world of banking."
The app is now live in beta, and the waiting list is open at http://www.spiral.us
About Spiral
Spiral is the first digital solution to seamlessly combine banking and charitable giving. Spiral offers customers a holistic, modern banking experience with attractive rates, monthly cash bonuses, and the opportunity to effortlessly support the social causes they care about. Spiral even matches donations, up to a limit. Spiral was created by serial fintech entrepreneurs and banking executives with decades of experience at leading financial services companies. For more information, visit http://www.spiral.us.
About Team8 Capital
Team8 Capital is the investment arm of Team8 Group, focused on early-stage companies seeking seed and Series A and B funding rounds. We have a track record of backing future leaders pioneering new-generation solutions to meet critical industry challenges. Team8 Capital offers a unique combination of deep domain expertise and decades of company-building and investing experience and is ready to provide our portfolio companies with a springboard to success.
About Team8
Team8 is a venture group that builds and backs technology companies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data, fintech, enterprise software, and infrastructure. We rethink venture to provide entrepreneurs with an unfair advantage, accelerating success in an increasingly competitive landscape. Our deep understanding of the challenges faced by our industry and extensive network of global leaders uniquely positions us as the venture partner of choice. Team8's leadership team includes unicorn founders, bank and fintech CEOs, and former leaders of Unit 8200, Israel's elite military technology and intelligence agency. For further information, please visit http://www.team8.vc.
