IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced it is recognized in the 18th annual American Business Awards with Silver Stevie Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Achievement in Product Innovation. The American Business Awards recognize outstanding public, private, for-profit and non-profit companies and organizations. Tested by disruptions in the automotive and transportation industries caused by COVID-19, Spireon continues to deliver uninterrupted services and offer innovative solutions to address the biggest challenges facing its more than 20,000 customers.
"We are thrilled to see the hard work of our customer service and product development teams recognized by this prestigious award program," said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. "In light of COVID-19's effect on business, responding to customer needs through customer service and innovative technology has become an even bigger focal point, as our clients are relying on Spireon's solutions to ensure the survival of their businesses."
As the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America, Spireon's business approach combines a commitment to white-glove service with consistent technological innovation to ensure customer satisfaction and success. As a result, Spireon earned an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72+ in 2019, far exceeding the industry average of 26.8 for business-to-business technology companies. Spireon credits its high NPS score to comprehensive customer onboarding, timely interaction with customers by multiple company teams and quick response phone support from three U.S. call centers.
In 2019, Spireon released a variety of new offerings to meet customer needs, including MyDealer for Kahu, a consumer mobile application designed to connect dealerships with clients; Intelligent Trailer Management (ITM), an enhanced trailer platform that makes it easy for carriers to gather and use data to reduce cost and increase utilization; and GoldStar Connect in Spanish, the language expansion of a mobile application that helps dealers and lenders recoup the cost of GPS, while also increasing value, convenience and safety for consumers. Building upon its best-in-class offerings, Spireon also launched partnerships with industry leaders Ford and Snowflake to expand attainability of Spireon innovation.
"Despite significant business challenges, the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
More than 3,600 organizations submitted applications for the 2020 competition. Details about the American Business Awards and the full list of 2020 Stevie winners can be found at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Spireon
Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more www.spireon.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
