ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spirion, a pioneer in data protection and compliance, today announced the expansion of its flagship Sensitive Data Platform portfolio with new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution offerings that simplify the protection of sensitive data across the key stages of enterprise readiness—from data security and data privacy to broad data governance initiatives. The company's new solution suite helps organizations automate and protect against data breaches, maintain consumer trust, and comply with ever-changing data privacy regulations.
As noted in the report "Deliver Effective Sensitive Data Protection with Three Must-Have Standards" from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, one-fourth of organizations cite "data privacy concerns" as one of the most significant barriers in attempting to be more data-driven. Paige Bartley, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, says, "Both data privacy execution and the insightful leverage of data depend on the same foundational data management mechanisms and controls. Organizations that want to be competitively viable need to be able to align data privacy requirements with their overarching data usage and leverage attempts."
"As security threats and privacy regulations proliferate, organizations must expand efforts to address both cyber and privacy risks to maintain their reputations, earn consumer trust, and avoid fines and legal battles," said Kevin Coppins, Spirion President and CEO. "Spirion provides a single point of entry for managing every phase of an organization's data privacy progression. Our solutions are designed to address the key stages of enterprise readiness to safeguard sensitive data and sustain compliance now and into the future."
Spirion's solution offerings are based upon the company's Sensitive Data Platform (SDP), which was recently awarded 'Next-Gen in Privacy Management Software' by Cyber Defense Magazine, one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards in the world. SDP introduces Privacy-Grade™ capabilities to security, privacy control, and privacy management initiatives to ensure sensitive information protections are persistently enforced throughout an enterprise.
Packaged options are now available to meet the data security, privacy, and governance needs of organizations, no matter where they are in their program maturity, for fast time to value:
- Sensitive Data Platform: Spirion SDP automatically discovers sensitive data, classifies data based on level of sensitivity, and remediates sensitive data wherever it lives, with proven 98% accuracy.
- Data Security Bundle: Extends Spirion SDP with high-powered User and Entity Behavioral Analytics (UEBA) and visualizations to leverage data activity collection, monitoring, and reporting to identify unusual or aberrant behavior on sensitive data.
- Data Privacy Bundle: Extends Spirion SDP by adding identity-centric discovery for fast, accurate, and automated response to Data Subject Rights Requests, thereby eliminating human errors, minimizing risk, and protecting organizations from regulatory compliance fines and fees.
- Data Governance Suite: Extends Spirion SDP with the capabilities of both Data Security and Data Privacy for a single source of data truth.
"Spirion sits squarely at the intersection of data security and data privacy, giving our security and privacy teams greater visibility and control over where all of our personal and regulated data lives, including unstructured data, to prevent its accidental or intentional movement," stated Jeff Lovett, Head of Cyber Security Operations for The Motley Fool. "We chose Spirion for its ability to search more broadly than other solutions. As a result, we are better positioned to shrink our personal data footprint and reduce our risk exposure while fulfilling regulatory compliance measures."
In addition, Spirion's Marketplace further extends the value of Spirion's platform through an open ecosystem of add-on solutions designed to reduce complexity and help organizations achieve their data protection goals faster and more effectively.
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade™ data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
