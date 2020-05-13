PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirovant Sciences, a gene therapy company developing treatments and cures for genetic lung diseases including cystic fibrosis (CF), today appointed Roland Kolbeck, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Kolbeck is an accomplished biotech executive, specializing in respiratory sciences and drug discovery. His career spans more than 20 years of research and executive leadership experience, most recently as Vice President, Head of Respiratory, Inflammation and Autoimmune research at MedImmune, AstraZeneca's global biologics organization. Dr. Kolbeck will be responsible for leading the company's research efforts and identifying future gene therapy assets to build the pipeline.
"As we rapidly advance our CF gene therapy drug candidates and evaluate other opportunities for patients in need, we are thrilled to have Roland join our team," said Dr. Joan Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Spirovant. "We welcome Roland to lead our future research efforts and the expansion of our pipeline."
Dr. Kolbeck most recently held roles of increasing responsibility and leadership at MedImmune, culminating as Vice President, Head of Respiratory, Inflammation and Autoimmune Research (RIA), RIA Research Committee Chair and a member of the MedImmune Research Leadership Team as well as the Early Stage Portfolio Committee. At MedImmune, he set the scientific vision for more than 80 scientists; led development of FASENRA®, AstraZeneca's first biological for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma; and contributed to the spinout of six pre/clinical-stage autoimmune assets. Previously, he held senior scientific roles at Peptimmune and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Kolbeck also serves as Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine at McMaster University. He earned a PhD from the University of Regensburg and Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology, Munich.
"Spirovant's talented team of scientists and professionals is clearly dedicated to the patients they hope to treat one day," said Dr. Kolbeck. "I am thrilled to join such a promising company as we advance these gene therapy candidates, look to develop additional pipeline programs, and ultimately deliver on our promise to deliver life-changing treatments."
About Spirovant Sciences, Inc.
Spirovant is a gene therapy company focused on changing the course of cystic fibrosis and other genetic lung diseases. The company's current investigational gene therapy technologies are designed to overcome the historical barriers that have prevented effective genetic treatments for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant is advancing programs for cystic fibrosis with both AAV and lentivirus vectors. Spirovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Spirovant is located in Philadelphia, PA. More information is available at https://www.spirovant.com/.
About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.
Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant and Urovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant and Altavant. Sumitovant's pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.
