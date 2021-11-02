FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Splan Inc. a leading developer of open-architecture security software for the physical security industry, today announced the launch of its new module focused on COVID-19 safety solutions to help bring back employees, staff, and visitors safely to the workplace. Splan's open architecture with flexible configuration philosophy helps organizations implement COVID-19 best practices for employees' health and safety. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a high-risk situation for organizations around the globe and staying compliant with all the new health mandates can be challenging. Organizations must take precautionary measures to mitigate risks and create a healthy work environment as employees return to the office. Splan's COVID-19 Safety Solutions offer a seamless check-in workflow for employees, staff, and visitors. These safety solutions effectively automate the process of ensuring that all individuals are properly vetted and screened upon entry. Organizations can track and trace vaccination status, COVID-19 test results, temperatures, and flag potential risks.
"We are happy to be able to offer our customers a clear head as they open their doors to employees and visitors," states Madhu Gourineni, CEO at Splan. "Splan has created a unique secured digital check-in workflow for employees, staff, and visitors that is disrupting the industry." It's important for organizations to implement precautionary measures while maintaining a warm, welcoming, and safe visitor experience. Splan's COVID-19 Safety Solutions effectively automates the human element that would normally manage, enforce, and report on compliance and safety in the workplace, creating a more efficient process. The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way businesses operate and being able to track vaccination status has become a necessity. Splan offers a simple solution that allows for the management, enforcement, and reporting of vaccination status.
With the recent vaccine mandate on organizations with 100+ employees, tracking vaccination status and compliance is now more important than ever. Employees, staff, and visitors can seamlessly check in through Splan's SignInEasy App and experience a true touchless experience; similarly, they can check in through a kiosk located at a front desk. For frequent visitors, the app can save certain information such as credentials and even vaccination status. Splan's software solution can easily administer COVID-19 questionnaires that monitor symptoms and flag risks of infection. If an employee is flagged, that individual's access badge can be temporarily disabled.
Splan has made a strong impact on mitigating risks when it comes to COVID-19 in the workplace. The company has been successful in helping organizations nationwide bring back employees, staff, and visitors safely and will continue well into the future. For further information on Splan's COVID-19 Safety Solutions, contact Splan at sales@splan.com.
About Splan Inc.
Splan Inc. is a California-based company that provides next generation software check-in solutions for visitors, contractors, and employees. Splan's open architecture technology seamlessly automates the check-in process and continues to provide a true touchless check-in experience for customers. Since 2013, the company has uniquely delivered an intelligent and fully automated solutions to help small, medium, and large-scale enterprises with visitor & unified identity access management. In addition, the company has also worked closely with schools and event managers to help control access and allow only authorized individuals to enter a school or event facility. Splan is committed to delivering the most innovative web-based security solutions that are cost effective, easy to use, and enterprise-centric and has deployed its unified mobile credentialing solution and COVID-19 Safety Solutions in organizations nationwide to help create a safer environment for all. The company has brought to market over 40 integrations with mobile credentialing and access control providers and has partnered up with over 30 integrators to bring this powerful solution to the door. For further information on Splan's software solutions, visit https://www.splan.com/.
