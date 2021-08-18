FREMONT, Calif. and IRVING, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STid, creator of the world's most awarded access control reader, announced today that Splan Inc. Visitor Management Solutions is integrating its Architect Blue QR Code Readers into their visitor management solution. Splan keeps the workplace safe and running smoothly with mobile-enabled solutions for visitor management. STid Architect® is the industry's first modular based access reader.
STid's multi-technology Architect® Blue QR Code Readers support RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth® and are equipped with a QR code / Barcode module to enable the identification of employees and visitors. Identification by QR code simplifies the management of temporary access in offices, parking lots or any other infrastructure. Additionally, STid Mobile ID virtual credentials turn smartphones into mobile access keys with customizable cards for employees, visitors and temporary staff.
"User-friendly, hands-free access solutions have never been more important," said Frederick Trujillo, U.S. operations manager, STid. "This robust visitor management platform from Splan and STid allows users to quickly scan a QR code with their smartphone for quick access to buildings, parking lots and other structures. The system also provides a simple tool to manage temporary access passes, which enables easy but secure access for cleaning crews and other vendors, as needed."
The Architect line features a unique modular concept with six interchangeable module options including card reader, keypad, touchscreen, biometric fingerprint sensor, QR code and 125 kHz options and the ability to upgrade features and security levels easily. STid was the first RFID manufacturer to receive First Level Security Certification (CSPN) and to offer access solutions compliant with European regulations on personal data protection (GDPR). The readers are fully compatible with the SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol - OSDP™ V1 and V2 – and SPAC High Security SSCP®, Secure & Smart Communication Protocol for certified solutions – making them the ideal choice for global companies with offices in Europe and the U.S looking to integrating with open contactless identification standards. The patented, tamper resistant system protects sensitive data and allows the deletion of authentication keys. Architect readers use the latest MIFARE® DESFire° EV2 contactless chips with new data security mechanisms for secure transactions based on AES-128 and enhanced protection against relay attacks. The Architect Blue range uses EAL5+ certified crypto processor to encrypt data.
When combined with the STid Mobile ID virtual credential solution, the smartphone becomes an access key with six unique instinctive user interactions to authenticate on an Architect reader, significantly improving the acceptance of access control in organizations. STid Mobile ID virtual cards are managed centrally from an Online Portal, enabling customized virtual cards for client branding, and the ability to issue and revoke virtual cards efficiently, without delay. The operational costs for physical card management are removed. Migrating physical credentials to STid Mobile ID virtual cards is the most cost effective, future proof and secure choice.
"We are very excited about the new Splan and STid partnership," said Dan Sterry, VP of Business Development, Splan. "In this day and age, a safe and secure touchless check-in experience is critical for our clients. With STid and Splan joining together to go to market, we are now able to enhance our combined solutions, providing the very best experiences for all of our customers."
About STid
STid's mission is to protect people, their property and data through secure access and identity. For more than 25 years, STid has created and marketed identification solutions for high security physical and logical access control, as well as Automatic Vehicle Identification. The Company aims for businesses, residential, governments and industry to simplify and protect their digital identity management by developing non-proprietary intelligent identification solutions that use state-of-the-art RFID, NFC, Bluetooth® and Internet things of Things (IoT) technology. A recognized pioneer in its field, STid was at the forefront by being the first manufacturer to obtain First Level Security Certification (CSPN) from the French government agency ANSSI for its access control solutions. With eight awards, STid offers the product line – the Architect° series of readers – most awarded in the world by security experts.
About Splan
Splan specializes in providing next-generation cloud software check-in solutions for Visitors, Contractors, Events, and Schools. The solution offers feature-rich visitor capabilities like the SignInEasy Visitor mobile app, workflow approvals, notifications of arrivals, NDA's, watch-list monitoring, VIPs, badge provisioning, etc. With the seamless STid integration, companies can enhance building security to service the risk mitigation needs of customers while improving the overall visitor experience.
