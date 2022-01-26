LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing Maven, a bicoastal, award-winning full-service marketing agency, is proud to announce that on behalf of its client, Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park, it has been recognized by the Visit California Poppy Award 2022 for Best Paid Social Media Campaign. Its "Fall into Fun This Summer" campaign was responsible for driving visitation during the pandemic by highlighting safe outdoor recreational activities.
Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park is an inflatable, on-water obstacle course and playground that provides hours of high-energy fun inside Lake McSwain Recreation Area.
The Visit California Poppy Awards honor the best and brightest of California tourism promotion. The "Fall into Fun This Summer" campaign was created to drive visitation from the Greater Modesto Area, Merced, and Fresno areas from May to October 2021. As a result of the paid social media campaign, Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park saw an increase of 85% in new visitors and 20% in returning consumers.
"We partnered with Marketing Maven beginning in 2020, and they have been an integral part of turning our business around for the better through their award-winning social media campaigns," said Eric Klaff, co-owner of Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park. "Simply put, they have been a major key to our success. We are thankful for this partnership, and we look forward to working with Marketing Maven for many years to come."
Overall, the campaign reached 300,000 users, with more than 700,000 impressions and 49,500 visitors to the website at $0.07 per click and an average click through rate (CTR) of 6.7%.
"We are delighted that Visit California's industry awards recognized Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park's 'Fall into Fun This Summer' campaign," said Dami Adenaike, digital media strategist at Marketing Maven. "Our strategy involved targeting families within a 100-mile radius in English, Spanish, and Spanglish using energetic, colorful, fast-paced video creative and a compelling offer, which ultimately led to the success of this campaign."
To learn more about Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park, visit http://www.mysplashndash.com.
About Marketing Maven
With its headquarters in the Greater Los Angeles Area and offices in New York City, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.
About Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park
Founded in 2018, Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park is an inflatable, on-water obstacle course located inside the Lake McSwain Recreation Area providing an all-day experience of high-energy fun. You can learn more by visiting http://www.mysplashndash.com.
