CHICAGO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, (SPLICE), a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows, digital communications and real business results, today announced the launch of Retail Fast Pass™, an Integrated VIP Appointment Experience for virtual shopping, in-store shopping and product pick-up.
Retail Fast Pass™ is customized for the new normal. The platform communicates with customers and prospects via digital channels to update, inform and book appointments, allowing customers to shop the retailers they love with more certainty that the environment is safe for staff and for customers.
Using SPLICE's patented technology, Retail Fast Pass™ provides an intuitive workflow for retailers to:
- Deploy personalized notifications letting their customers know they are open and what options are provided.
- Allow customers to seamlessly book an appointment through any digital channel.
- Confirm the appointment in advance and manage in-store traffic.
- Provide real-time insights on staffing and conversion rates.
The program is designed to be a one-stop-shop for retailers that are ready to get ahead of the curve when it comes to the new normal.
"For 14 years we've been working with retailers to communicate with their customers and drive traffic and sales, and we continue to be there for them now," said Tara Kelly, President and CEO of SPLICE. "As we reopen for business in the new normal, providing meaningful online and in-store experiences is more important than ever. It's not about driving tons of traffic to the store, it's about personalized experiences, loyalty and value. The retailers that are set up for the challenge will earn the loyalty and the lifetime value of their customers and prospects."
The Retail Fast Pass™ program is available now and can be configured to support a variety of retail operational models and scheduling programs. The messaging module supports communications associated with in-store operations, delivery or pick-up procedures and appointment reminders, while the scheduling module supports staff and customer management as well as virtual tours. In all, the solution provides a safe re-entry protocol for the post-COVID-19 retail sector.
About SPLICE Software
SPLICE Software is in the business of driving REAL conversations with customers for retailers, insurers, financial institutions, and healthcare providers. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, and email. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.
