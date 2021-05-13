NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Splinterlands - one of the top blockchain-based NFT trading card games - has seen explosive growth so far in 2021 and is showing no signs of slowing down. Splinterlands currently has over 7,500 daily active players who play a combined total of well over 100,000 battles every day and trade over 200,000 cards on the peer to peer marketplace every month which has pushed the total value of all Splinterlands cards on the market to increase over 4X over the past year to almost $15 million in total.
Unlike most NFT artwork or other items that have no utility, players can use their Splinterlands game card NFTs to battle and earn cryptocurrency and NFT rewards in the bi-monthly ranked play seasons as well as in daily tournaments which have awarded nearly $250,000 in prizes to date. Splinterlands NFTs can even be trustlessly rented out to other players via third-party rental markets to earn passive income for players not actively using them in the game!
Splinterlands is currently selling new "land" tokens that will be part of a massive new exapansion to the game set to be released in the latter part of this year. The in-game land will allow players to construct buildings, harvest resources, and mint new types of cards that can be used in battles and that will only be available through ownership of the land NFTs.
Splinterlands is built on top of the Hive blockchain, which allows every single transaction that happens in the game - from transferring cards to submitting your team for battle - to be recorded publicly, immutably, and verifiably on the blockchain within a few seconds and without any gas fees! Splinterlands players currently submit over 600,000 transactions to the Hive blockchain every day and the blockchain can easily scale to many times that amount.
The Hive blockchain also provides a much more user-friendly experience for players who aren't overly technical or familiar with managing blockchain wallets and cryptocurrency through features like human-readable wallet addresses, a multi-key permission system, and an account recovery option. This makes Splinterlands a great way for people who are interested in crypto but aren't sure how to get started to easily get involved and start learning and earning cryptocurrency in a fun and familiar game environment.
About Splinterlands
Splinterlands is a trading card game built using blockchain technology that enables users to play anytime, trade anytime, and earn every win. Players compete for a limited reward pool of the Splinterlands in-game cryptocurrency token called Dark Energy Crystals (DEC) as well as provably scarce and valuable NFTs from daily quests and bi-weekly season rewards. Battle for glory and riches or passively rent out your cards. The greatness of the Splinterlands awaits.
Be sure to check it out at https://splinterlands.com and join the vibrant Splinterlands player community in Discord or Telegram https://discord.splinterlands.com/ and https://t.me/splinterlandshq
About Hive
Hive is a decentralized information sharing network with an accompanying blockchain-based financial ledger built on the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) protocol. Hive supports many different types of information sharing applications. A myriad of dapps, APIs and front-ends contribute to the accessibility of data on the Hive blockchain.
Hive is developed to store vast amounts of content and to make it easily available for time-based monetization. Examples of use cases include social media with monetized rewards for content producers, interactive games, identity management, polling systems, and micro-loans. The performance of the blockchain is designed to scale with widespread adoption of the currency and platforms in mind. By combining the lightning fast processing times and fee-less transactions, Hive is positioned to become one of the leading blockchain technologies used by people around the world. Learn more about Hive and sign up today at https://hive.io/.
