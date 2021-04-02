CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Planning Online (SPOL) announced an April 6, 2021 webinar on "Using CARES Act Funding For EdTech Software Purchases." The webinar will be hosted by EdTech veteran and attorney Edward C. Clougherty and SPOL Senior Training Consultant Tony Adam.
"We have pulled together various materials to help interpret the CARES Act vis-à-vis EdTech software purchasing," Clougherty said. "The materials along with specific software examples will make this webinar easy to understand for both new and experienced practitioners," added Tony Adam. COVID has caused institutions of higher learning to rapidly shift academic priorities, resources, and funding. According to Clougherty, "SPOL has worked closely with the Society of College and University Planners (SCUP) over the last year." "In my conversations with Nick Santelli, PhD, Senior Director for Learning Strategy at SCUP, Dr. Santelli observed that COVID has created expectations from accrediting bodies that institutions will demonstrate their plan before COVID, during COVID, and post COVID during their next accreditation review," said Tony Adam.
The webinar, scheduled for 12 noon (EDT) on April 6, will not only distill the relevant language from CARES Act I and II for application of a portion of funds for EdTech purchases but also show various specific software that arguably qualify for purchase under the CARES Act and relevant interpretive materials. "Putting this webinar together with Ed has been a fruitful exercise that has allowed me to focus on specific instances and arguments for software purchase with CARES Act funding," Adam remarked. "From Planning, Budgeting, and Credentialing, to Assessment and Accreditation, a cogent and persuasive argument can be made for using CARES Act funding for software that supports these and other institutional software needs," Clougherty said. "This webinar furthers SPOL's commitment to provide the Higher Ed community with integrated tools, knowledge, and insight for continuous improvement and student success. I encourage all practitioners and administrators to take advantage of this timely and pertinent information," added SPOL CEO Andrew Davies.
Mr. Clougherty has lectured at the joint Boston University School of Law/M.I.T. Information Privacy Law program, Vanderbilt Law School, and the UCONN Graduate School of Business. He has spoken at numerous Higher Ed conferences. His work in student success has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a "Promising Practice." Mr. Clougherty presently serves as Chief Operating Officer at SPOL. Tony Adam has just under four decades of Higher Ed experience. He has been with SPOL for over three years working with customers from around the world on planning, assessment, and accreditation implementation and training.
About SPOL
SPOL helps colleges and universities improve institutional effectiveness and better prepare students for success. The company's integrated software platform encompasses planning, budgeting, credentialing, assessment, and accreditation. SPOL empowers higher education institutions to harness big data to generate actionable reporting and real-time visualizations, fostering continuous improvement and institutional excellence. 100% of institutions using SPOL have achieved reaccreditation. For more information, visit https://spol.com.
