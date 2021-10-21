CLEVELAND, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and companies looking to support the recruitment, retention and advancements of women in the cybersecurity field through the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference, March 17-19, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.
For nine years, the WiCyS nonprofit membership organization has brought together students and professionals from academia, research and industry to share knowledge and experience, network, learn and mentor. These objectives are achieved not only through the conference but also through a virtual job fair, professional affiliates, speaker's bureau, mentoring program, college student chapters, Job Board++, Veterans Assistance Program and more.
"Supporting WiCyS continues to be a great investment for Raytheon Technologies for multiple reasons. Being able to partner with an organization focused on attracting and advancing women in cyber; providing opportunities to develop our employees through their programs; and recruiting from their growing pipeline of talent has helped us continue to have a strong cyber workforce," said Timothy Sheard, senior director of Enterprise Factory Cybersecurity Program at Raytheon Technologies.
Over 1,500 participants attend the annual conference, half of whom are students who earned scholarships. Sponsorships help talented cybersecurity students, but also assist businesses and organizations in gaining recognition as leaders in workforce diversity while building meaningful relationships with students, mentors, academia, government and industry. Future employees will view these sponsors as inclusive employers for cybersecurity opportunities.
Sponsors above a certain level receive a booth, branding, recognition and access to the vast resume database of attendees. Organizations will be recognized on the conference website, the mobile app and onsite at the conference. A sponsorship also grants advance notice of open registration and allows participation in the in-person career fair, where interviews can occur on-the-spot. Sponsors also can engage at the career village for one-on-one time in mock interviews as well as LinkedIn profile and resume reviews. Sponsors who send teams to the conference will be able to partake in the professional development. Higher-level sponsors receive more visibility at the conference.
"Our sponsors make the conference possible. It's wonderful to see the sponsor attendees interact with our students and other attendees during the conference. Everyone benefits from bringing together organizations dedicated to diversity with attendees involved in cybersecurity and especially when over 90% of those attendees are female" said Janell Straach, WiCyS conference chair.
Any new sponsors who apply before Nov. 15 will receive a 10% discount while WiCyS 2021 sponsors will receive a 15% discount. For more information on becoming a sponsor, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/wicys-2022-sponsorship/.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. The organization's founding partners are Cisco, Facebook and Palo Alto Networks. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, SentinelOne, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Fortinet, Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, IBM, MITRE, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, Smoothstack, Starbucks, Target. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
