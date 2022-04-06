Spookley co-stars with JellyBean the Easter Chick in live-action puppet show and animated music video premiering April 8
WILTON, Conn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LINK TO PHOTOS
Beloved holiday icon Spookley the Square Pumpkin and his Holiday Hill Farm friends are returning to the screen in two brand new shorts:
- In The Spookley Easter Show (12 min), the group presents an Easter-themed variety show. Backstage they busily prepare for the Holiday Hill Farm egg decorating contest as Spookley helps figure out how to pick a contest winner without hurting anyone's feelings.
- In What A Colorful Day! (2 min), Spookley and JellyBean sing about the beautiful Spring colors of Holiday Hill Farm.
What A Colorful Day! begins airing in rotation April 8 on Disney Junior and will be available that same day on Disney Junior YouTube and in DisneyNOW. It will then be available on the Official Spookley YouTube channel on April 10. The Spookley Easter Show will debut April 8 in DisneyNOW and on the Official Spookley YouTube channel.
These new shorts are the latest in a series of Holiday Hill Farm celebrations that began with Halloween (2021) and will continue to roll out throughout the year. Also in the works is a new 45-minute Holiday Hill Farm animated holiday special, "Spookley and the Unbreakable Egg," that will feature Spookley and JellyBean.
For more information about Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm, please visit the official Spookley website (spookley.com) and follow Spookley on Facebook (facebook.com/Spookley/) and Instagram (@spookleythesquarepumpkin).
ABOUT HOLIDAY HILL ENTERPRISES, LLC
Holiday Hill Enterprises is the production company behind literary-based franchise Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm. It was founded by author and lyricist Joe Troiano, who created Spookley the Square Pumpkin as a bedtime story for his son, and business partner Jonathan Flom, a veteran executive in the entertainment industry. The company produces a wide range of content featuring Spookley and his Holiday Hill Farm friends including animated TV specials, music videos, books, stage shows, and more. The company also works with a range of licensees, distributors, educators, and nonprofit organizations to share its characters' stories and messages of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion with children around the world.
###
Media Contact
Andy Coscarelli, Tellem Grody PR, 1 (310) 383-2638, andy@tellemgrodypr.com
Aaron Burakoff, Holiday Hill Enterprises, LLC, aburakoff@characterarts.com
SOURCE Holiday Hill