NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Coaching Platform Market by End-user (professional and non-professional) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The global information technology spending market is the parent market of the global sports coaching platform market. Our report extensively covers external factors that are influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the levels of growth of the sports coaching platform market.
For more information about market landscape, Get latest Sample Report
Growth in the global IT spending market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, increase in investments in sports technology startups, and the growing demand for passive electronic components.
The potential growth difference for the sports coaching platform market is USD 4.95 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will drive the growth of the sports coaching platform market during the forecast period. Vendors such as SAP and IBM are expected to mainly drive the adoption of cloud-based solutions in the global sports coaching platform market.
The fragmented and unorganized market structure will challenge the sports coaching platform market during the forecast period. The global sports coaching platform market has a highly fragmented market structure owing to the presence of a strong mix of regional, local, and well-established international vendors in the market. The high fragmentation of the market has resulted in a saturated market structure in most developed countries such as the US and the UK.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!
The sports coaching platform market report is segmented by end-user into professional and non-professional. The professional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for effective sports coaching software and the increasing adoption of sports analytics platforms among sports clubs, leagues, and sports associations are some of the factors that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will be the leading region with 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sports coaching platforms in North America.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Catapult Group International Ltd.
- CAM Solutions Ltd.
- Edge 10 Group
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NEX Team Inc.
- Performa Sports Ltd.
- Prevent Biometrics
- SAP SE
- Sportlyzer LLC
- WHOOP Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Detachable Tablet Market by OS and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
5G Technology Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Sports Coaching Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.49%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 4.95 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.94
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 28%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Australia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Catapult Group International Ltd., CAM Solutions Ltd., Edge 10 Group, International Business Machines Corp., NEX Team Inc., Performa Sports Ltd., Prevent Biometrics, SAP SE, Sportlyzer LLC, and WHOOP Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Research and development
Developers or manufacturers
Sales and distribution
End-users
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 9: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 14: Power rating- Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 15: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 16: Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 17: Professional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Non-professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 18: Non-professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Non-professional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 21: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 34: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions
8.1.2 Growing focus on video analytics
8.1.3 Affordable pricing
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Fragmented and unorganized market structure
8.2.2 System integration and interoperability challenges
8.2.3 Data privacy and security risks
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increase in investments in sports technology startups
8.3.2 Growth in use of wearable devices
8.3.3 Advent of visual technologies for coaching
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Catapult Group International Ltd
Exhibit 42: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 43: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 44: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 45: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Segment focus
10.4 CAM Solutions Ltd.
Exhibit 46: CAM Solutions Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 47: CAM Solutions Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 48: CAM Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Edge 10 Group
Exhibit 49: Edge 10 Group - Overview
Exhibit 50: Edge 10 Group - Product and service
Exhibit 51: Edge 10 Group - Key offerings
10.6 International Business Machines Corp.
Exhibit 52: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 53: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 54: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 55: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 NEX Team Inc
Exhibit 57: NEX Team Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: NEX Team Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 59: NEX Team Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Performa Sports Ltd.
Exhibit 60: Performa Sports Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Performa Sports Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Performa Sports Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Prevent Biometrics
Exhibit 63: Prevent Biometrics - Overview
Exhibit 64: Prevent Biometrics - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Prevent Biometrics - Key offerings
10.10 SAP SE
Exhibit 66: SAP SE - Overview
Exhibit 67: SAP SE - Business segments
Exhibit 68: SAP SE- Key news
Exhibit 69: SAP SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: SAP SE - Segment focus
10.11 Sportlyzer LLC
Exhibit 71: Sportlyzer LLC - Overview
Exhibit 72: Sportlyzer LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 73: Sportlyzer LLC - Key offerings
10.12 WHOOP Inc.
Exhibit 74: WHOOP Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 75: WHOOP Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 76: WHOOP Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 80: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-coaching-platform-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-95-billion--the-increasing-adoption-of-cloud-based-solutions-to-drive-global-it-spending-market-301558782.html
SOURCE Technavio