ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 28, 2021 Duane Lawton, a freelance writer, investor and avid basketball fan is fascinated with NBA player stats. "While I certainly rely on the eye-test to judge a player's performance, statistics are a critical part of basketball. At the end of the day, no matter what you think of a player's game: numbers don't lie," Lawton says.
Lawton began merging two of his favorite interests; basketball stats and digital assets by investing in domain names that highlight remarkable sports stats as well as records that are unlikely to be broken.
Lawton calls these domain names, "Statistical Digital Assets" or SDAs; he creates a one-page website for each domain he owns to visually illustrate the impact of each sports stat.
One of Lawton's favorite SDAs: http://632Assists.com
"632 is a number that probably doesn't stand out to even the most obsessive NBA stat geek. But everybody knows the player associated with that number. L.A. Laker legend, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, holds the longest streak of consecutive games with 10 or more assists. Magic collected a total of 632 assists over a 44 consecutive game span during the 1983-84 season; it's an NBA record. He averaged 14.3 assist per game during that period. Amazing!" Lawton says.
Lawton thinks the potential of SDAs as valuable assets are their ability to give owners the options to create compelling content on highly unique URLs that collectors and investors would be willing to pay for. Lawton also believes collectors and investors could simply put together SDA "stat bundles" in their digital portfolios; compiling sports-related domain names focused around a specific theme, such as the three-point shooting stats of modern-day NBA centers or the passing stats of Hall of Fame NFL Quarterbacks.
"With the explosive growth of NFTs, sports cards and other sports collectibles, I believe digital assets such as SDAs will continue to be created and will grow in demand; being sought after by both sentimental sports fans and savvy forward-thinking investors."
