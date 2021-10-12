PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SportsDataIO, a leading provider of Sports, Odds and Fantasy data that power applications across a wide range of industries, recently signed to be the exclusive provider of Statistical and Odds data to Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF, best known for its proprietary player grading and its best in class data and analytics which are used by all 32 NFL teams and over 100 college football programs.
This agreement comes as PFF works to expand its offerings beyond its well-respected and innovative grades that are used by Teams and Agents in the NFL, NCAA and CFL. By building out its B2C offerings PFF stands to obtain a unique and enviable position in the market, offering solutions across a variety of verticals.
"In our effort to improve our betting product SportsDataIO proved to be the ideal partner thanks to their comprehensive live betting data and box score statistics," George Chahrouri, Chief Experience Officer for PFF said. He continued, "As we evaluated the data market we found that SportsDataIO best met our needs from a coverage, technological and support standpoint. The fact that they were quickly and effectively able to add key data points to secure our relationship showed that they could be a tremendous partner now and in the future."
Dustin Sullivan, President of SportsDataIO added, "We are proud to be the data partner for PFF. Adding another marquee brand to our stable of clients reflects the growth of our company over the last 3 years. We look forward to working with PFF for years as they continue to grow their relationships with Teams, Agents, and Consumers alike."
About SportsDataIO:
Originally branded as FantasyData LLC, the company was founded in 2008, and has grown to become a leading sports data company, providing real-time feeds across all major sports to both the fantasy and other industries. SportsDataIO covers all markets across all major sports and competitions.
Starting in 2013, SportsDataIO made a push into the global sports data market by launching new sports and more comprehensive coverage. Today, they provide general content feeds and industry-specific feeds custom-tailored for sports betting, fantasy and fan engagement for all major professional and college sports, golf, NASCAR, top domestic & international soccer leagues and esports.
Headquartered in Philadelphia PA, SportsDataIO is privately held and debt-free, servicing more than 200 clients globally from betting to fantasy and beyond.
About PFF:
PFF provides exclusive player and game data to all 32 NFL teams, over 100 NCAA programs, and CFL teams. They also offer services for media companies and player agents.
