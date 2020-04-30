NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the first 24-hr network dedicated to sports betting, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with SendtoNews, the leading premium video distribution platform of digital publishers for video content, technology and monetization. SportsGrid will produce daily sports betting VOD content and related articles to be distributed utilizing SendtoNews AI-powered video player that automates publisher workflow, matching articles with contextually relevant, premium content across their online publisher platform.
The SportsGrid Network offers 18 hours of live original programming daily, originating from state-of-the-art television production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook. The network's real-time coverage includes odds, matchups, injury reports, news and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, College sports, Tennis, Golf and Soccer. SendtoNews publishing partners will be able to seamlessly integrate SportsGrid's comprehensive coverage with articles and video content, delivering the most contextually relevant and user-friendly experiences in sports.
"SportsGrid is thrilled to join the SendtoNews premium publisher platform. The STN team is recognized as an industry leader in delivering the best video platform supported by their innovative technology and an ability to monetize their content offering," stated Lou Maione, President and founder of SportsGrid.
"This initiative with SportsGrid, an industry leader in sports betting content and information, helps publishers deliver a one of a kind experience designed to boost user engagement and drive revenue," says Matthew Watson, CEO of SendtoNews.
SportsGrid's distribution of betting content across the STN Platform launched with the network's live coverage of the NFL Draft and is being offered cost-free to publishers.
About SportsGrid Inc.
SportsGrid, the authority in gambling and fantasy sports, is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The SportsGrid strategic partnership with Sportradar enables the network to integrate their real-time delivery of player and team news, data, statistics and betting intelligence into all the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports betting audience with the unquestionable best of breed sports wagering programming and data.
About SendtoNews
SendtoNews owns and operates the leading digital video distribution platform in North America, supplying more than 1800 digital publishers with revenue, premium content and advanced video player technology. SendtoNews is the video distribution platform for over 100 content creators, including the NFL, Associated Press, MLB, Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, NBA, PGA Tour, Variety, NHL and MLS, complementing their efforts to grow and engage their digital audience while providing additional revenue opportunities for their advertisers and sponsors.
SendtoNews' video platform and AI-powered Smart Match player has become an indispensable resource in content, technology and monetization to publishers across North America, making SendtoNews a key partner to industry leaders like Hearst, Gannett, Tribune, McClatchy, USA Today and thousands of other newspaper.coms, broadcast.coms, radio.coms and native digital sites.
For more information on SendtoNews, please visit www.sendtonews.com.
