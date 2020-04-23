NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's leading streaming video platform dedicated to the sports betting and daily fantasy audience, reached a multi-year agreement with Sportradar to power its real-time data, statistics and analytic solutions.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sportradar is providing the tools, data products and machine learning technology to enable SportsGrid to provide real-time in-game odds and digital analytics combined with statistical data and graphical visualizations. The Sportradar tools and data products furnish SportsGrid with access to new functionality, robust deep data sets, and comprehensive major sports league coverage within Sportradar's cutting-edge research platform, Radar360.
With these tools and products, SportsGrid is taking storytelling around betting and fantasy sports to the next level. With access to real-time data in addition to Sportradar's historical data, consumers can expect exciting, new storylines to emerge from SportsGrid on a regular basis.
"In an age of real-time connections and analysis, the Sportradar agreement broadly expands the capabilities and functionality of the production staff, talent and operational management team. Radar360 reduces the analytic workloads and creates more opportunities for compelling insightful storylines and maximizes our fan engagement across the SportsGrid distribution platform," said Lou Maione, founder and President of SportsGrid.
"We are pleased to be working with SportsGrid to bolster its content offerings and increase fan engagement," said Dave Abbott, MD of US Media, Sportradar. "By adding our real-time data and products like Radar360 to the mix, SportsGrid is supercharging the betting and fantasy content that its consumers already love."
About SportsGrid
SportsGrid is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The network's 18 hours of live programming gives the fanatical sports wagering fan the news, scores, odds, rumors, match-ups and insightful expert commentary. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real-time delivery of player and team news, data, statistics and betting intelligence into all the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming and data.
SportsGrid Media Contact
Charles Theiss
+1 (914) 843-1414
comms@sportsgrid.com
About Sportradar
Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.
More information can be found at www.sportradar.com.