SpotTheLine, a provider of unique apps for the assessment, treatment, and prevention of all forms of sexual misconduct, has launched The Sexual Harassment Meter,™ a free mobile app available to anyone wondering if an incident in their workplace or organization has "crossed the line" to sexual harassment.
LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landmark Safety Tool Gives Users "Power in their Pocket"; Helps Victims of the 75% of Sexual Harassment Workplace Incidents that are Never Reported
SpotTheLine, a provider of unique apps for the assessment, treatment, and prevention of all forms of sexual misconduct, has launched The Sexual Harassment Meter,™ a free mobile app available to anyone wondering if an incident in their workplace or organization has "crossed the line" to sexual harassment.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Sexual harassment is an insidious form of assault that affects people across the work lifespan. It leaves victims scared, disempowered, and confused. The Sexual Harassment Meter is an easy-to-use, no-cost 'life preserver' for anyone who works or belongs to an organization where sexual harassment is—or could be—an issue. The app helps users privately diagnose any questionable event, gain clarity on the situation, and learn proactive steps to handle and de-escalate the situation. The app also offers self-care practices for the reduction of stress and anxiety that often accompany these situations.
Users answer tailored questions that address the unique nature of their situation. Upon completion, they receive an assessment and score based on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) legal definition of sexual harassment, to understand the severity of their situation. Custom action steps and empowerment tools further help victims with strategies to proceed beyond uncomfortable, confusing, and sometimes illegal situations with courage and support.
There is no limit to the number of times a person can complete the meter, so the user has the power to identify and address harassment that may also be affecting friends, family, or co-workers.
"The fact that the existence of this app makes me uncomfortable is the exact reason the Sexual Harassment Meter is needed," said Christine Perkett, CEO at SpotTheLine. "Sexual harassment is a more prevalent issue than most employers and leaders want to admit. Unfortunately, as common as it is, it's just as common for victims to leave it unreported, which creates toxic and hostile cultures and environments. The best way to stop harassment is to give everyone in the workplace tools, clarity, and guidance to properly identify, address, and report the problem. The Sexual Harassment Meter empowers users and puts support in the palm of their hands. We envision a world where men, women, and children are free from sexual misconduct forever."
Sexual harassment continues to be a prevalent issue across workplaces, schools, and institutions. In 2018, the EEOC reported that 75% of sexual harassment goes unreported in the workplace. A sexual harassment issue can be intimidating to address, jarring to report, and confusing to identify whether it's illegal or just creepy. Other recent statistics report that 81 percent of women have experienced sexual harassment and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 1 in 5 women in America experiences a rape or attempted rape, and nearly 44 percent of women and about 25 percent of all men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. This year, the U.S. Senate passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021, banning forced arbitration in cases involving sexual misconduct and allowing victims the option of bringing up the dispute in federal, tribal or state court.
"After more than 30 years of providing sexual harassment prevention training to schools, colleges, and the private sector, it's disheartening that the issue is as prevalent today as ever," said Lauren Roselle, SpotTheLine co-founder & President. "From the entertainment industry to politics, higher education to business, schools to service industries, sexual harassment exists and is a liability for employers to ignore. Victims need a way to assess their situation, understand its legal impact, and discover alternative - perhaps less intimidating - ways to seek help. We believe the Sexual Harassment Meter is the tool to make that happen and cause a societal sea change."
Pricing and Availability
The Sexual Harassment Meter is available at no cost in the Apple App Store or Google Play. An enterprise version of the app will be released later in 2022, which will provide companies a robust and effective tool to identify, assess, and ideally prevent sexual harassment while protecting the privacy and safety of all employees.
"We chose to make the consumer app free because we believe it's important to give everyone access to this vital empowerment tool," said Donna Moore, co-founder and Founding Visionary at SpotTheLine. "It's important to us to ensure access to populations who may be more vulnerable to harassment and exploitation." Users can choose to support the company's mission through a voluntary subscription or a one-time Pay to Help Change Lives option.
About SpotTheLine
SpotTheLine's mission is to use tech for good, providing unique apps for the assessment, treatment, and prevention of all forms of sexual misconduct. The company is dedicated to using technology to create a world safe from sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct for men, women, and children. By putting "power in your pocket," SpotTheLine's apps allow victims to privately diagnose any questionable event and gain clarity on proactive steps to handle and de-escalate the situation. The apps also offer self-care practices for the reduction of stress and anxiety that often accompany these situations.
SpotTheLine was founded in 2020 by Donna Moore, a writer and female empowerment activist, and Lauren Roselle, a sexual harassment expert and assault prevention trainer. Today, the team at SpotTheLine includes experts on child sexual abuse, workplace culture, software, technology and business. Collectively, we're building a library of applications to empower men, women, and children to be protected wherever they are - at school, work, service organizations, or institutions. We help everyone to spot the line and maintain integrity and respect while making the world a safer place.
Learn more at http://www.spottheline.com
-30-
Media Contact
Joelle Casteix, SpotTheLine, 1 949-322-7434, joelle@spottheline.com
SOURCE SpotTheLine