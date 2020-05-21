NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX, the leading global video advertising platform, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive Measurement and Attribution Suite. The extensive offering provides advertisers the ability to accurately attribute ad spend across video channels including connected TV (CTV) and is the most robust in-market for video. By uncovering valuable audience reach metrics like brand lift, incremental reach and frequency, and outcome-based measurement, advertisers can more accurately pinpoint the value across all video channels.
With the largest number of measurement relationships in-market among SSPs, SpotX is able to provide a 360-degree view of campaign KPIs. SpotX has relationships with 11 leading measurement and analytics companies including Comscore, Kantar, Nielsen, STAQ, and Tru Optik. Kantar and Comscore also act as brand lift partners, allowing advertisers to gauge how viewers feel about a brand, measure brand recognition, and test creative assets. Outcome-based measurement partners, such as Comscore enable advertisers to link CTV exposure to digital actions, such as online purchases or website traffic.
Additionally, through attribution relationships with NCSolutions (NCS), NinthDecimal, Placed powered by Foursquare, and PlaceIQ, brands can accurately measure foot traffic to brick and mortar locations and in-store purchases from digital video ads. SpotX's comprehensive suite ensures that advertisers spending across CTV are able to accurately attribute ad spend to digital.
"Through our preferred partnership with SpotX, our mutual clients have been able to use NinthDecimal's Location Conversion Index (LCI®) for footfall attribution to clearly measure and understand the value and power of their digital video ad campaigns," said Patrick Doyle, VP, Partner Revenue at NinthDecimal.
SpotX also offers capabilities through Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) for CTV, including next-day view of audience demographics and ad delivery for mobile web, mobile app, desktop, and connected devices. Nielsen's metrics help brands understand the incremental reach of a campaign's ad on connected TV and linear TV.
SpotX's partnership with Tru Optik allows advertisers to leverage mid and post-campaign reporting to identify if ads are reaching behavior and interest-based targets.
"Brands and media buyers have known the value of CTV inventory, however, there hasn't been a concrete way of showing how these ads drive actions or purchases," said Kristen Williams, VP, Strategic Partnerships at SpotX. "By collaborating with the most respected measurement and attribution companies in the industry, we can help brands provide meaningful experiences for consumers, as well as effectively measure and accurately attribute how video ad spend across OTT channels leads to tangible online and in-store conversions."
MBuy, a leading media planning and buying applied-technology service company, is one of several advertising agencies opting in to SpotX's offering. MBuy provides advertisers with media buying and planning services that reach and engage audiences within specific channels.
"Evaluating metrics like brand lift performance and cross-screen measurement validation are just a few of the many key insights important to our clients," said Michael Parent, SVP, Strategy, Media & Operations at MBuy. "The comprehensive studies provided by SpotX allow us to deliver valuable resources to help our clients make smarter ad decisions."
For more information on SpotX's Measurement and Attribution Suite and capabilities, visit https://www.spotx.tv/data-enablement/.
About SpotX
SpotX is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company's solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's trusted, GDPR/CCPA-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 42 million households. In early 2019, SpotX acquired Yospace which powers server-side ad insertion (SSAI) for all live and video on demand content streamed to connected devices. SpotX is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann's RTL Group and is headquartered in Denver with 12 offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv.
