BOCA RATON, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig, a leading provider in cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing technology, today announced its advertising and loyalty partnership with Lucid Green, the premier trust and transparency platform developed exclusively for the cannabis industry. Effective immediately, brands that use springbig Brands and Lucid Green's platform will be able to directly text consumers about exclusive loyalty rewards, product specials and offers.
Under this partnership, cannabis brands can boost loyalty points programs tracked through Lucid Green's consumer app. Brands can tailor these offers to apply to specific products, line of products or across all product offerings. Brand based loyalty rewards generated through Lucid Green are eligible for customer redemption at participating dispensaries and on-line. Brands including 1440 Processing and Green Revolution are already utilizing the features of this program.
Brands and dispensaries alike can leverage Lucid Green's reach across 26 brands and over 3 million products to create unprecedented retail synergies. Participating brands will have direct access to springbig's 19 million active customers nationwide and have the opportunity to offer unique promotions to further drive sales and direct consumer connections. Retailers will not only be able to efficiently promote more products and brands, but also facilitate long-term customer loyalty by offering products vetted by Lucid Green's LUCID ID. This partnership adds unparalleled value to the consumer experience and provides customers with critical product and safety information.
"springbig was founded to help retailers skillfully bolster their loyalty programs while maximizing ROI, and we are confident that this new program featuring Lucid Green will benefit retailers and brands aiming to distinguish themselves in this competitive market," said Jeffery Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "Lucid Green has been a leading provider of product safety and authentication solutions, and their dedication to consumer well-being and improving the overall retail experience will be a boon to the industry at large."
"We are delighted to work with springbig's leading-edge advertising platform to bring trust, transparency and value to millions of cannabis customers," said Larry Levy, CEO of Lucid Green. "Our main priority has always been to empower consumers to make informed decisions, and we are eager to equip even more consumers with our educational tools."
About springbig
springbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time. For more information, please visit www.springbig.com.
About Lucid Green
Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's revolutionary information platform provides brands a channel to connect directly with both consumers and retail staff; enabling brands, distributors, and retailers to provide the most accurate product information and improve their customers' experience. Lucid Green's total transparency platform allows consumers to verify product authenticity, understand effects and usage recommendations, view test results, scan reviews, and track their experience – delivering a safe, predictable, and enjoyable experience. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.