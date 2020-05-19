BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig, a leading provider in cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing technology, today announced its partnership with Onfleet, the fastest-growing provider of last-mile delivery management software. This partnership is designed to provide an end-to-end customer engagement platform in light of increasing demand for legal cannabis deliveries and curbside pickup services. The technology will automatically send customers updates during the delivery process and follow up with customers afterward to drive additional purchasing and engagement.
springbig's loyalty technology spans over 1,300 dispensaries across 28 states, and this partnership will allow thousands of medical and recreational cannabis consumers to safely and conveniently access products throughout the health crisis and beyond. Through this partnership, dispensaries will be able to provide timely and reliable deliveries to customers and have the ability to follow up about product feedback and recommendations.
"Partnering with an industry leader like Onfleet will be a boon to cannabis retailers, consumers and the industry as a whole," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "springbig's referral-centric relationship with Onfleet will allow both companies to maximize sales and provide best-in-class customer support. This is springbig's first partnership with a company outside of the cannabis industry and it speaks volumes about how mainstream audiences and businesses are engaging with cannabis."
"Onfleet is proud to join springbig to make cannabis deliveries as streamlined as possible," said Khaled Naim, Co-founder and CEO of Onfleet. "Cannabis deliveries can be very logistically cumbersome for retailers without the right resources or software, and we are hopeful this partnership will allow legal cannabis businesses to better serve their customers and communities."
About springbig
springbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time.
About Onfleet
Onfleet is a technology company based in San Francisco that helps businesses manage their last mile deliveries. Onfleet supports thousands of customers in the U.S. and 90 countries around the world.
Onfleet powers millions of deliveries every month, over a delivery every second, across a broad range of industries including grocery, retail, alcohol, cannabis, and pharmacy. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, contactless signatures, and a robust API. It helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet's clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Produce, The Gap, Firehouse Subs, NAPA Auto Parts, Capsule, Lugg, and United Supermarkets.
