ENCINO, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk has entered into a partnership with global publisher Springer Nature that enables SMEs to access all of Springer Nature's journal and book content. The partnership will allow researchers working for SMEs to benefit from influential content that will empower them to drive research and discovery, and stay ahead of competition. Starting from April 2020, the commercial partnership will initially run for 12 months, after which customers have the opportunity to purchase content collections tailored to their needs.
Under the agreement, companies with up to 100 Research & Development (R&D) staff can gain access to Springer Nature's full collection of journals and ebooks when they purchase an annual subscription to Reprint Desk's retrieval and intelligence platform, Article Galaxy. The content is therefore available to SMEs at a significantly reduced rate for the first time. More than 70% of the largest biopharmaceutical companies use Article Galaxy's document delivery engine for on-demand access to journal content 24/7.
Michiel van der Heyden, Vice President, Product Data & Metadata Management at Springer Nature, said: "We have been striving to develop a sustainable business model to allow SMEs access to our full collection of journals and books for a long time. SMEs play an important role in the research and discovery process and we are proud to be working together with Reprints Desk to develop a model that will ensure these researchers have access to around 35 percent* of the world's science, technology and medical content."
Peter Derycz, CEO and President of Research Solutions, said: "Our goal is to ensure researchers have simple and seamless access to scientific content. With this groundbreaking partnership, we are putting a comprehensive body of scholarly content from one of the world's largest publishers at the fingertips of R&D teams in small and medium-sized businesses."
About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com
About Springer Nature
For over 175 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies. As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Research, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-lookig statements in this release include statements regarding enabling researchers working for SMEs to benefit from influential content that will empower them to drive research and discovery, and stay ahead of competition, and providing researchers with access to around 35% of the world's science, technology and medical content. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
