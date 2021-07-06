ROUSSET and BUSSY SAINT-GEORGES, France, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPS and SURYS have always provided passport manufacturers with state of the art security features. Today, they are joining forces to offer a unique PC datapage solution. The new PC datapage obviously provides the intrinsic security of a polycarbonate datapage, which has proved to be significantly harder to attack or counterfeit than traditional paper datapages. Additionally, the new PC datapage offer is not only fully compliant with ICAO 9303 recommendations, but also includes the best patented technologies from both entities, such as DID™ Shape, CHI™ and CAI™ that help reinforce the security of the final document, making controls easier while providing evidence of any attack attempts.
This new PC datapage includes the latest SURYS DOVID solution (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Device) the DID™ Shape, which offers unlimited design possibilities, enhances security and unlocks full data protection. The renowned DID™ Shape technology, is easy to control and impossible to counterfeit, and is built on several DOVID elements dispersed on all or part of the PC datapage surface. As elements can be implemented in a specific pattern on different locations of the datapage, they constitute a memorable and easily recognizable security feature.
This new PC datapage includes another exclusive feature based on the hinge technology. A thin layer with customizable aluminum areas is laminated within the datapage. These features are located on the hinge itself, the CHI™ (Customized Hinge Image) a security feature level 1 and/or inside the datapage, the CAI™ (Customized Antenna Image) a security level 2 that works like a watermark. These features can include a specific design or your country coat of arms to reinforce the security against datapage replacement (with the CHI™) or to protect the data from a rear end attack (with the CAI™).
SPS/SURYS follow the recent PC datapage trend to include a custom clear window. The shapes of the windows we can propose are flexible, reinforcing the security of the PC datapage.
The new PC datapage includes all traditional security features: Optically Variable Ink (OVI), Multiple Laser Image (MLI), as well as surface embossing, specific Pantone or UV inks and UV fluorescent and visible rainbow printing.
Remy Mendil, product manager ID passport at SPS/SURYS states: "We are happy to provide our customers with a complete and flexible offer for PC datapage that constitute the best value proposition for highly secure documents combining state of the art security features while applying a design to cost approach."
The SPS/SURYS comprehensive PC datapage offer can be adapted to the passport manufacturer, and customers can obtain the datapage ready to be integrated into a booklet or just as semi-finished products including the customer's choice of SPS/SURYS technologies. This offer can also be associated with eCovers, Passport Inlays and other elements of Passports.
About SPS
With the SPS brand, IN Groupe opens its secure components technology to all card and document manufacturers. SPS is specialized in the design, manufacturing and sale of contactless solutions dedicated to ID cards, e-passport and dual interface banking cards. Headquartered in Rousset, France, with a subsidiary in Singapore, SPS employs 250 people. The company specializes in contactless and dual-interface products, with a recognized micro packaging expertise. SPS has filed over 120 patents supporting its exclusive technologies. More information at http://www.s-p-s.com
About SURYS
SURYS, a brand of IN Groupe, formerly known as Hologram Industries, is a French technology company providing anti-counterfeiting solutions essentially based on optical and digital sciences. SURYS offers solutions to ensure that identity documents, banknotes and fiduciary documents are easy to authenticate and hard to counterfeit, and provides a wide range of authentication and traceability solutions for brands and products. SURYS, from its headquarters based in Marne-la-Vallée, France, manages two production facilities in France and in the US, several R&D facilities in France and Germany and a specialized branch in automated verification of identity documents in the Netherlands. SURYS solutions have been adopted by over 130 countries (incl. Philippines banknotes, passports for France, Brazil and China), and by renowned major brands. More information at http://www.surys.com
SPS and SURYS are part of the IN Groupe.
A partner of the French government for close to 500 years, IN Groupe offers identity solutions and secure digital services, at the leading edge of technology and integrating electronics and biometrics.
From components to services and from documents to interoperable systems, IN Groupe is a global specialist in identity and secure digital services. The company plays a daily role in facilitating everyone's life: helping states exercise their sovereignty, citizens protect their identity and businesses preserve their integrity.
Whatever the challenge, IN Groupe, a company for digital sovereignty, contributes to asserting a fundamental right for everyone: the right to be you.
IN Groupe runs three affiliated brands, SPS for electronic components, Surys for optical and holographic security and Nexus for workforce identity and object identity solutions, technological leaders in their markets.
Key figures: 407M€ turnover (proforma 2019), 1,500 employees - 7 sites in Europe - +100 countries using IN Groupe solutions - 28 partner governments.
Follow us on: https://www.ingroupe.com/en
