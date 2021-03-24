ROUSSET, France, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPS (Smart Packaging Solutions) new ePassport inlays include the passport chip, a small antenna and a large copper wire antenna that resonate together, all set on a Teslin® synthetic paper.
With these new ePassport inlays and eCovers, passport manufacturers not only benefit from the latest technology but also enjoy more cost-efficient subsets that will allow them to become even more competitive on their markets. SPS ePassport inlays are based on a Teslin® high performance synthetic paper thus guaranteeing the durability and security of the support. They use copper wire antennas based on SPS eBooster® inductive coupling technology to optimize reliability.
This new technology reinforces flexibility in the value chain: SPS is ready to deliver fully functional samples and small production batches within a very small time frame. We can also bring our support to passport manufacturers to setup their production, to manage their production ramp up according to their needs, and to remain a backup industrial source as a contingency plan. This way, passport manufacturers benefit from a total flexibility in setting up the best response to government demands for small and large volumes and fast delivery schedules, while securing their passport flow.
SPS new ePassport offer can be delivered in two forms: the inlay, which includes a Teslin® high performance synthetic paper, with the chip and a large copper wire antenna, or the eCover, which combines the inlay with a passport cover. The cover, printed with the issuing country specific coat of arms, is ready for integration by ePassport manufacturers. SPS eCovers can also include additional security features, such as invisible UV inks, even expanding the document physical security level.
Thanks to SPS eBooster® technology and the use of copper wire for the antenna, SPS new inlays and eCovers are able to include any type of passport chip, with any operating system, allowing ePassport manufacturers to satisfy all government demands in terms of ICAO-compliant ePassports.
SPS, part of the IN Groupe, builds upon its longstanding experience in producing inlays as part of ePassports delivered to governments as diverse as France, Peru or many other countries.
Jean-Baptiste Leos, head of products for SPS declares: "With our new inlay and eCover offer, we make ePassport manufacturers benefit from the latest innovations while keeping on building on the established advantages of SPS eBooster® technology in terms of reliability and durability, making them always more flexible and competitive on ePassport markets."
SPS ePassport inlays and eCover are based on the company's eBooster® inductive coupling technology, which consists in using electromagnetic coupling between the antenna and the module (no physical connection between the chip and the antenna), making the inlay easier to integrate for all ID document manufacturers. As there is no physical connection between the small antenna embedded in the micromodule and the large antenna coil on the inlay, they are more durable and easily stand the life expectancy requirements of identity applications. In addition, this technology allows to protect even better the chip in the inlay by using a module and resin.
SPS new ePassport inlays and eCover are readily available.
About SPS
With the SPS brand, IN Groupe opens its secure components technology to all card and document manufacturers. SPS is specialized in the design, manufacturing and sale of contactless solutions dedicated to ID cards, e-passport and dual interface banking cards. Headquartered in Rousset, France, with a subsidiary in Singapore, SPS employs 200 people. The company specializes in contactless and dual-interface products, with a recognized micro packaging expertise. SPS has filed over 120 patents supporting its exclusive technologies. More information at http://www.s-p-s.com
SPS is part of the IN Groupe.
A partner of the French government for close to 500 years, IN Groupe offers identity solutions and secure digital services, at the leading edge of technology and integrating electronics and biometrics.
From components to services and from documents to interoperable systems, IN Groupe is a global specialist in identity and secure digital services. The company plays a daily role in facilitating everyone's life: helping states exercise their sovereignty, citizens protect their identity and businesses preserve their integrity.
Whatever the challenge, IN Groupe, a company for digital sovereignty, contributes to asserting a fundamental right for everyone: the right to be you.
IN Groupe runs three affiliated brands, SPS for electronic components, Surys for optical and holographic security and Nexus for workforce identity and object identity solutions, technological leaders in their markets.
Key figures: 407M€ turnover (proforma 2019), 1,500 employees - 7 sites in Europe - +100 countries using IN Groupe solutions - 28 partner governments.
