ROUSSET, France, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPS, a brand of the IN Groupe, is proud to announce its new offer for transparent cards that brings a fully qualified and industrialized answer to the need of custom designs for contactless and dual interface payment cards. Banks, traditional ones and neobanks alike, are in need of differentiation to gain new customers. They keep on designing new cards allowing them to micro-segment their clientele and show each of their cardholders the uniqueness of their status.
SPS has developed new antennas that benefit from the latest technology developments and allow a thinner design than before. Unlike wired coils, SPS antennas are printed with aluminum, allowing for an extremely stable and repeatable design, that makes it easy for designers to integrate the antenna through the card with their specific artwork and guarantee a perfect alignment of graphical items. SPS transparent card offer is compatible with many other card body options such as metal cards or cut or rounded corners.
SPS standard new antenna for transparent cards covers only two thirds of the card surface leaving a lot of space for the visuals and allowing graphical combinations between the artwork and the antenna. Certified by Visa and Mastercard, this new antenna design allows four lines of embossing on the card.
To bring even more flexibility and an always better answer to artwork designers' demands, SPS proposes its CAI® - Custom Antenna Image – technology that allows to specify the most suitable antenna design that will combine graphical elements on the card with specific antenna features. For instance, the bank name or its logo or any other representation of card status level, can appear as a part of the antenna design, visible through the transparent plastic surfaces.
With SPS new transparent card offer, financial institutions are able to enrich their portfolio of credit and debit cards without limits: they can propose regular cards, colored edge cards, transparent cards, metal cards, or heavy cards, with an almost infinite variety of design features to micro-segment their clientele and satisfy the need for status of all market niches.
By integrating this new comprehensive offer, smart card manufacturers are able to adapt to always-evolving market demands, as they expand their product offer for their customers while improving their margin levels.
Jean-Baptiste Leos, Product Marketing Director Payment at SPS declares: "Transparent cards with either SPS standard design or specific antenna design is a strong, efficient and original differentiation means for banks for a fraction of the cost of their usual marketing campaigns."
SPS new antenna for transparent cards are fully qualified and readily available from SPS. They are already certified by Visa and Mastercard, thus facilitating their integration in a smart card vendor manufacturing process to obtain the full satisfaction of issuing financial institutions. SPS cards build upon SPS longstanding eBooster® inductive coupling technology, which consists in using electromagnetic coupling between the antenna and the module (no physical connection between the chip and the antenna) for contactless or dual interface cards. High yields and insignificant return rates ensure that the whole process is extremely cost-effective and brings a high level of satisfaction for the issuers as well as the cardholders.
About SPS
With the SPS brand, IN Groupe opens its secure components technology to all card and document manufacturers. SPS is specialized in the design, manufacturing and sale of contactless solutions dedicated to ID cards, e-passport and dual interface banking cards. Headquartered in Rousset, France, with a subsidiary in Singapore, SPS employs 250 people. The company specializes in contactless and dual-interface products, with a recognized micro packaging expertise. SPS has filed over 120 patents supporting its exclusive technologies. More information at http://www.s-p-s.com
SPS and Surys are part of the IN Groupe.
A partner of the French government for close to 500 years, IN Groupe offers identity solutions and secure digital services, at the leading edge of technology and integrating electronics and biometrics.
From components to services and from documents to interoperable systems, IN Groupe is a global specialist in identity and secure digital services. The company plays a daily role in facilitating everyone's life: helping states exercise their sovereignty, citizens protect their identity and businesses preserve their integrity.
Whatever the challenge, IN Groupe, a company for digital sovereignty, contributes to asserting a fundamental right for everyone: the right to be you.
IN Groupe runs three affiliated brands, SPS for electronic components, Surys for optical and holographic security and Nexus for workforce identity and object identity solutions, technological leaders in their markets.
Key figures: 407M€ turnover (proforma 2019), 1,500 employees - 7 sites in Europe - +100 countries using IN Groupe solutions - 28 partner governments.
More information at: https://www.ingroupe.com
Media Contact
Jean-Baptiste Leos, Product Marketing Director Payment, SPS, +33 4 42 53 84 44, contactsps@s-p-s.com
Romain Galesne-Fontaine, IN Groupe, +33 1 40 58 30 00, media@ingroupe.com
SOURCE SPS