ROUSSET, France, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Card-Not-Present payments, used in eCommerce, are plagued with fraud caused by the low level of security provided by the fixed Card Security Code (CSC, also known as CVV or CVC) printed on the signature panel of most payment cards. Ellipse has developed the Ellipse Verification Code (EVC), displayed on the back of the card, that refreshes automatically during every contact or contactless EMV transaction, rendering pointless any fraudster attempt to copy and reuse it.
Thanks to the integration of SPS's eBoost® inductive coupling technology with the EVC® All-In-One module, card manufacturers can easily mass produce eCommerce-ready payment cards. Dual-interface cards based on this technology do not require any physical connection between the micromodule and the antenna, thus benefitting from the advantages of this simple embedding process in terms of cost efficiency, reliability and card life expectancy.
SPS' EVC® All-In-One module easily integrates into the traditional manufacturing process of dual-interface cards where the EVC® All-In-One module is embedded in place of the traditional EMV module, avoiding any disruption to both the supply chain and the manufacturing process. Embedding the micromodule at the very end of the manufacturing operations guarantees that no micromodule will be wasted because of card body manufacturing issues.
Thanks to its exclusive All-in-One design, Ellipse's battery-free EVC technology ensures an easy and cost-effective manufacturing of dual-interface eCommerce-ready payment cards. The solution maximizes payment card life, therefore reducing premature card reissuance, and supports eco-friendly initiatives. The solution developed by Ellipse is compatible with all EMV chips and the EVC code verification is easy to deploy as it fully leverages existing EMV rails and does not require an additional server on the issuer side.
Jean-Baptiste Leos, marketing director for banking products at SPS declares: "This partnership with Ellipse allows us to achieve a new step in our product offer. With the EVC® All-In-One module, card manufacturers are now able to satisfy even better the requirements of financial institutions by bringing them an innovative, high margin and easy-to-integrate solution to significantly improve eCommerce security."
Cyril Lalo, Ellipse CEO, adds: "Our technology has never been so easy to integrate for card vendors. Thanks to SPS Inductive Coupling technology, integrated in our EVC® All-In-One module, all card manufacturers can use their traditional EMV module milling and embedding process to deliver a new product that brings a highly demanded differentiation to banks concerned with transaction security and bring peace of mind to all stakeholders: cardholders as well as merchants."
The SPS EVC® All-In-One module will be demonstrated on SPS booth 5.2 D035 during Trustech, the Global Event dedicated to Payments, Identification and Security, that will take place in Porte de Versailles, Paris Expo from November 30 to December 2nd 2021. Come and visit us for a demonstration!
About SPS
With the SPS brand, IN Groupe opens its secure components technology to all card and document manufacturers. SPS is specialized in the design, manufacturing and sale of contactless solutions dedicated to ID cards, e-passport and dual-interface banking cards. Headquartered in Rousset, France, with a subsidiary in Singapore, SPS employs 250 people. The company specializes in contactless and dual-interface products, with a recognized micro packaging expertise. SPS has filed over 120 patents supporting its exclusive technologies. More information at http://www.s-p-s.com
SPS is part of the IN Groupe.
A partner of the French government for close to 500 years, IN Groupe offers identity solutions and secure digital services, at the leading edge of technology and integrating electronics and biometrics.
From components to services and from documents to interoperable systems, IN Groupe is a global specialist in identity and secure digital services. The institution plays a daily role in facilitating everyone's life: helping states exercise their sovereignty, citizens protect their identity and businesses preserve their integrity.
Whatever the issue, IN Groupe, a company for digital sovereignty, contributes to asserting a fundamental right for everyone: the right to be you.
Based in Paris, the IN Groupe has two production centers and employs more than 1000 employees, of which over a third is dedicated to technology development.
Follow us on: http://www.ingroupe.com
About Ellipse
Ellipse is a Los Angeles based FinTech company shaping the future of payment security. Ellipse has invented EVC® All-In-One, the first EMV micromodule with an integrated screen to display a Dynamic Security Code for eCommerce protection by using the existing EMV rails. EVC is a breakthrough solution to combat Card-Not-Present fraud and to reduce False Declines. EVC is easy to deploy for Issuers, provides a frictionless experience for cardholders, and is transparent to merchants. EVC All-In-One patented battery-free display technology enables all card manufacturers to produce EVC products with their existing process and equipment. Ellipse is comprised of leading payment technology experts dedicated to help stakeholders generate new value from technologies that address today's and tomorrow's challenges of the digital payment ecosystem. More information at http://www.ellipse.la
EVC® is a registered trademark of Ellipse World, Inc. in the US and/or elsewhere. EVC® Dynamic Card Security Code battery-free solution is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office and internationally
Media Contact
Jean Baptiste Leos, Marketing Director for banking products, SPS, +33 4 42 53 84 83, contactsps@s-p-s.com
Romain Galesne-Fontaine, IN Groupe, +33 1 40 58 30 00, media@ingroupe.com
SOURCE SPS