ZÜRICH, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPS, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has been recognized for excellence in six categories by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) as part of the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) program.
IAOP denotes top performers among the GO100 honorees with "distinguishing stars", based on the scoring of independent judges. This year, SPS received distinguishing stars in the following categories:
- Customer References – Demonstrating sustained excellence provided to top customers
- Programs for Innovation – Specific cutting-edge programs that produce new forms of value for customers
- Corporate Social Responsibility – Corporate programs that address such topics as community involvement and development, environmental impacts, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, and organizational governance
- Awards & Certifications – Recent and public recognitions that demonstrate business and outsourcing excellence
- Sustained Excellence – More than five consecutive years of recognition by IAOP in the Global Outsourcing 100
- All-Star – Organizations that score at least "5" (on an 8-point scale) in every judging category
In response to the achievement, Dan Moscatiello, CEO North America at SPS, stated, "As we strive to support our clients in their initiatives to build resiliency for meeting current challenges and preparing for the future, this independent recognition by IAOP reaffirms the success of SPS' focus on incorporating our corporate values – Clients First, Innovative Thinking and Delivering Excellence – into all aspects of our business. We are grateful to IAOP for this recognition."
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics.
2022 marks SPS' tenth consecutive year as part of The Global Outsourcing 100.
About SPS
SPS is a leading outsourcing provider for business processes solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS' ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions, and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. SPS' over 8'500 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry with a focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications and healthcare, addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries and a revenue of over 600M CHF. SPS is owned by AS Equity Partners, an active technology investor with the intention to scale up SPS's business and elevate its strategy and performance to be a dominant market leader. There are substantial opportunities for technology innovation to boost growth seen. AS Equity Partners is planning to invest in new technologies to enable digital access to customer consumption and demand data, greater customer intimacy through self-service and the sharing of data and insights with clients, and real time capacity, system and process performance monitoring and reporting.
We connect the physical and digital worlds.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.
About The Global Outsourcing 100
As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP® annually produces subsequent research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions:
- The Global Outsourcing 100 – the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers – in its 16th year
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-list are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies. The list includes companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.
Companies of all sizes, from around the world and from across the entire outsourcing industry - information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on this list. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED, nor is it considered in compiling the final list.
To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.
