LINCOLN, R.I., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Spyglass 365, the development and support solution for your Microsoft environment! Spyglass MTG provides you with flexible, cost effective access to skilled resources that help you get the most from your Microsoft investments. Their team of subject matter experts allows you to supplement or outsource your IT needs efficiently, and is supported by their proprietary O365, Data/AI, Cloud Security, and Azure Maturity models to ensure ongoing improvements and cost efficiencies.
All companies need a strong and thorough IT sector to achieve optimal and continued success with their Microsoft platforms. In today's environment, it is especially important to make sure those platforms are secure and cost effective. Those factors are the driving force behind Spyglass 365. Don't staff your own Microsoft team with additional employees, let Spyglass MTG handle it!
With Spyglass 365, you can supplement your IT department with industry leading certified Microsoft experts for less than the cost of one FTE. This service ensures cost effectiveness, flexibility, transparency, and security.
Spyglass MTG is a Microsoft Gold Partner with proven integration methodologies and expert consultants. With regional relationships, knowledge, and local resources at the ready, they are here to help your business succeed.
Want to learn more about how you can help your business succeed in a cost effective and secure way? Ask about Spyglass 365 today!
Contact:
Alex Heidenthal
(401) 533-3748
aheidenthal@spyglassmtg.com