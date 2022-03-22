NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square 9 Softworks®, a global developer of award-winning enterprise content management (ECM) and digital transformation solutions, has been recognized by G2 as a leading developer of Enterprise Content Management software.
G2 is an independent review website, providing unfiltered, unbiased, and validated reviews to businesses looking for software solutions. G2's Grid Report for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems shows products ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.
Square 9 ranks as a leader in G2's Grid Report by real solutions users. The factors that contributed to Square 9's high customer satisfaction rating, and thus its place within the leader quadrant, is the software's ease of use and quality of support. These aspects are core to Square 9's development philosophy which seeks to simplify common tasks.
"Being recognized by G2 as a Leader in the ECM space based solely on the feedback of our user community is viewed with tremendous significance by the Square 9 team," said Stephen Young, President and CEO at Square 9 Softworks. "We've committed ourselves to helping our customers embrace the transition to a paperless world through innovative digital transformation solutions. We feel that their acknowledgment validates those efforts, and we appreciate their enthusiastic support," said Young.
About G2
G2 was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing unbiased software reviews to businesses at a rate that can keep up with the ever-changing pace of technology. The review site receives more than 60 million visitors each year and houses more than 1,500,000 reviews for over 100,000 software products and professional services. The site remains a carefully vetted and neutral place for software buyers to discover new products and for sellers to connect with potential customers.
About Square 9 Softworks®
As a trendsetting software development firm, Square 9 is a creative force in the next generation of both on-premise and cloud-enabled digital transformation solutions. Intensely customer-focused and highly responsive, Square 9 delivers effective, value-driven solutions and has achieved a reputation for excellence in meeting its customers' rapidly evolving needs. In addition to GlobalSearch® Cloud, the award-winning Content Management solution platform, Square 9 has been widely recognized for its diverse portfolio of products, including solutions for Document Capture Automation, Business Process Automation, and Web Forms Management. Square 9 Softworks distributes its solutions internationally through a network of highly skilled Channel Resellers from its corporate office in New Haven, Connecticut. http://www.square-9.com.
Media Contact
Alexa Pritchard, Square 9 Softworks, 203-285-8577, apritchard@square-9.com
SOURCE Square 9 Softworks