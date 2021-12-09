NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square 9 Softworks® has been recognized by Keypoint Intelligence with a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Pick Award for Outstanding Business Process Management Solution for GlobalSearch Cloud. For 60 years, Keypoint Intelligence has been a leading, independent test laboratory in the document imaging industry, evaluating information, tools, and services that impact how people work. Square 9 has been awarded BLI's coveted 5-Star or Platinum rating continuously since 2009 for their suite of digital transformation tools.
"Square 9 has done a lot to accelerate setup and deployment, allowing businesses to be up and running in a matter of hours, rather than weeks or even months as with some solutions," said Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence. "With the GlobalSearch Business Essentials Package, companies can use canned workflows to quickly automate AP/AR, contract management, and HR management processes."
Keypoint Intelligence recognizes Square 9's GlobalSearch for how easy it is to digitize and automate business processes. Square 9's cloud driven workflow designer simplifies the creation of process flows, while the RapidAdapt Forms learning technology drives the automation of document classification, indexing, and routing.
"We are grateful that Keypoint Intelligence has chosen to recognize GlobalSearch Cloud as their Outstanding Business Process Management Solution for 2022," said Stephen Young, CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "Our team is committed to developing leading strategies for digital transformation and process automation. Our singular focus has been to simplify the transition to a paperless world for our customers as they streamline their business processes," said Young.
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
As a trendsetting software development firm, Square 9 is a creative force in the next generation of both on-premise and cloud-enabled digital transformation solutions. Intensely customer-focused and highly responsive, Square 9 delivers effective, value-driven solutions and has achieved a reputation for excellence in meeting its customers' rapidly evolving needs. In addition to GlobalSearch® Cloud, the award-winning Content Management solution platform, Square 9 has been widely recognized for its diverse portfolio of products, including solutions for Document Capture Automation, Business Process Automation, and Web Forms Management. Square 9 Softworks distributes its solutions internationally through a network of highly skilled Channel Resellers from its corporate office in New Haven, Connecticut. http://www.square-9.com.
