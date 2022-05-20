NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey... Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Emmaus to near Green Lane to Trappe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Trenton, Bethlehem, Ewing, Lansdale, Princeton, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Souderton, Bedminster, Hellertown, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, High Bridge, Hatfield and East Greenville. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 28 and 55. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 56 and 71. Interstate 78 in New Jersey near mile marker 2, and between mile markers 7 and 25. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 64 and 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH