HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- froglogic, a leader in professional software quality tooling, announced today the release of Squish Test Center version 1.2, its test result management and analysis platform supporting application development teams worldwide. The version introduces major new features to the product as well as a wide range of stability improvements and performance optimizations to support test automation projects generating large amounts of test report data.
Test Center now supports directly accessing test scripts and test data, like those stored in Git, through its new repository integration, greatly simplifying test report and root cause analysis. Accessing the test script source code which led to a result, now enabled with a single click, provides the needed context to help bridge the gap between symptom and cause. With direct access to expected verification point data, screenshot verifications can be performed right in Test Center's web interface.
Improved traceability support makes it easier than ever to integrate third party tools such as Jira or TestRail with Squish Test Center. Test plans are modeled in a hierarchical fashion, providing a useful overview of the covered requirements. Navigating from the results to the traceability view with a single click connects the testing effort with the requirement specification, providing immediate traceability. Extensive filtering options permit focusing on the relevant portions of even the largest test suites.
"The richness of modern graphical user interfaces causes test projects to yield huge amounts of test reports. Analyzing these results and drawing the right conclusions poses a challenge to every software team" explained Nico Kaufmann, lead engineer on the Test Center project. "Directly accessing the test repository and connecting test results to traceability items makes it easier than ever to get a comprehensive understanding of even the largest test reports," Kaufmann added.
Squish Test Center 1.2 is available as of now: https://www.froglogic.com/news/test-center-12-now-available. Existing customers can download the tool via https://www.froglogic.com/testcenter/download/. Evaluators are welcome to request a fully functional evaluation free of charge at https://www.froglogic.com/testcenter/free-trial/.
About froglogic:
froglogic GmbH is a global leader in the software test automation market, providing state-of-the-art solutions to enhance software quality in any industry context. froglogic offers cutting-edge tooling to support GUI test automation, code coverage analysis and test result management, enabling customers to assess and steer their Quality Assurance efforts across an application's lifecycle. With products transforming the DevOps process and enabling users to develop and ship high-quality code, froglogic was recognized in the 2018 and 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation. froglogic supports over 3,500 customers in diverse industry segments worldwide, with headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and additional offices in the USA and Poland. Visit https://www.froglogic.com to learn more.
