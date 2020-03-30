LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announces BIGtoken Lightning Insights, a new solution that gives brands the power of knowledge by returning robust audience insights in just hours.
SRAX's permission-first consumer data management platform, BIGtoken, which boasts over 16 million panelists across more than 30 countries, is now providing brands the ability to quickly activate research and surveys about their brand, products, or industry.
With BIGtoken Lightning Insights, brands can target and access very niche groups through 10,000 unique points of segmentation and augment their inquiries with additional data points including location and purchase history. What sets BIGtoken apart is that these actionable audience insights can be delivered in hours, not days.
Recently, we surveyed the BIGtoken community to understand how the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected their social and work life. In a 24-hour period, we received results from over 1,300 panelists.
Click here to download the full results from this study!
"These are difficult times for the world at large. In just a few months, the lives of millions of people have experienced radical change, and now more than ever, understanding your consumers' points of view is critical," says Kristoffer Nelson, co-founder of BIGtoken and COO of SRAX. "We want to do our part by helping brands gain clarity during this time of uncertainty. With BIGtoken Lightning Insights, brands can collect information from their target consumers on their current challenges, needs, perspectives, values, and habits—and act on it. Together, we can overcome uncertainty."
To learn more about BIGtoken Lightning Insights contact us here: https://go.bigtoken.com/lightning-insights/.
About SRAX
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through its BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.
About BIGtoken
BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com.
