WINDSOR, Conn., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C Retirement Solutions has added Stadion Money Management onto its TRAC recordkeeping platform. TRAC supports a diverse range of managed account solutions for retirement providers in the defined contribution marketplace.
Stadion's managed account service can now be accessed by all retirement plan service providers that use SS&C's recordkeeping platform. This will allow Stadion to expand its recordkeeping partnerships with minimal additional development and implementation work. SS&C's TRAC platform supports plans of all sizes with a wide range of flexible, cost-effective outsourcing service solutions.
"SS&C's TRAC solution gives Stadion scalable access to the latest advancements in recordkeeping technology and SS&C's deep expertise," said Jud Doherty, CEO of Stadion. "SS&C's flexible business model and custom configuration of solutions and outsourcing services allow Stadion to implement a comprehensive solution for the platform's participants and advisors."
"We are excited to add Stadion's managed account option to our retirement ecosystem and help our clients drive and grow their business," said John Geli, President, Retirement Solutions. "To be a leader, providers must keep up with the latest regulatory changes, technology advancements, and advisor and consumer demand. Our goal is to be the provider of choice in the retirement industry by offering flexible and scalable technology-powered solutions and services."
About Stadion Money Management
Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 12/31/19, Stadion managed approximately $2.99 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.